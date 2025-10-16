Main suspect in murder of Jirapa Dubai owner sentenced to life imprisonment

The Wa High Court has sentenced Elisha Mahama, the main accused in the murder of Eric Johnson, owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, to life imprisonment.

The verdict, delivered by Justice Yussif Assibey on Wednesday, brings closure to one of the Upper West Region’s most shocking murder cases.

Two (2) other accused persons, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata, were acquitted and discharged for lack of evidence after months of hearings and testimonies.

Eric Johnson, a respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, was stabbed to death at his private residence in Jirapa on the night of February 10, 2024. He had recently built the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, a luxury resort that features a four-kilometre safari park, zebras, an artificial lake and jet ski facilities, aimed at creating jobs and promoting tourism in the region.

According to the prosecution, Mahama, a former Human Resource Manager at the hotel, was dismissed after it was discovered that he had engaged in multiple inappropriate relationships with female staff, leading to workplace tension.

Main accused in the murder of Eric Johnson, owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai

Investigations revealed that on the night of the murder, Mahama scaled the hotel’s fortified wall using a ladder to gain access to Johnson’s residence. Phone records showed he made several calls to Belinda Miller while inside the premises, asking for the location of the master key to the victim’s room.

Delivering judgment, the court found Mahama guilty of murder based on forensic evidence linking him to the scene. Investigators recovered bloodstained footprints and fingerprints matching the convict in the pool of blood where the deceased was found.

Following the verdict, the Principal State Attorney for the Upper West Region, Abdul Shakur Saeed, welcomed the court’s decision, describing it as “fair, thorough, and just.”

“They say the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. Though we cannot bring Eric Johnson back, justice has been served,” he stated.

Mr Saeed noted that the conviction was based on “clear and compelling forensic findings,” adding, “The evidence spoke clearly; he was the one who killed Eric Johnson.”

On the possibility of an appeal, the State Attorney said the prosecution remained confident.

“If the defence chooses to appeal, we are ready. The Appeals Court is also our playground, and we are certain this impeccable decision cannot be overturned,” he declared.

He further commended the court for acquitting the other two accused, calling it evidence of judicial fairness.

“It’s the happiness of every lawyer when justice is done fairly. Nobody is happy about Eric Johnson’s death, but everyone deserves a fair trial,” he said.

