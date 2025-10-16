Across Ghana, many tenants are familiar with the quiet frustration of dealing with a difficult landlord. It could be the endless excuses when repairs are needed, the sudden disconnection of water or electricity, or subtle hints that make you feel unwelcome in your own home.

These experiences can be stressful and leave tenants feeling powerless. What many do not realise is that such behaviour is not just unfair; it is illegal.

Under Ghana’s Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), any landlord who intentionally frustrates or pressures a tenant to vacate a property commits a criminal offence.

ALSO READ: Paul Biya and 9 Other Oldest Presidents in Africa in 2025

What the Law Says

ADVERTISEMENT

Rent

Section 27 of the Act, titled “Offence for Inducing Tenant to Quit,” makes it clear that it is unlawful for anyone to deliberately compel a tenant to leave through harassment or neglect. The law provides that:

Every person who shall do any act whatsoever, or refrain from doing anything which the conditions of the tenancy require him to do, with intent to compel the lessee of any premises to give up possession thereof shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction by the appropriate Rent Magistrate, be liable to a fine not exceeding fifty pounds.

In simple terms, this means a landlord cannot legally make a tenant’s living conditions unbearable to force them out. Examples include refusing to fix a leaking roof, cutting off utilities, or making repeated eviction threats to push the tenant to leave. All these acts amount to an offence under the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penalties and Compensation

Section 27 also outlines the penalties for landlords found guilty of such conduct. It states that if convicted, the Magistrate may impose a fine and, in addition, order the landlord to compensate the tenant for any costs, damage, or inconvenience suffered. The court may also order the reinstatement of the tenant to the property if they were wrongfully forced out.

Although the fine is stated as fifty pounds, reflecting the 1963 currency value, the legal principle remains unchanged. The goal is to ensure that tenants are not unlawfully pressured to vacate their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why This Protection Matters

The Rent Act was enacted to promote fairness in landlord-tenant relations and to safeguard tenants’ right to secure housing. By criminalising harassment and coercion, the law ensures landlords follow due process when seeking to end a tenancy.

If a landlord wishes to evict a tenant, they must serve the proper notice and, if necessary, apply to the Rent Magistrate for an eviction order. Any attempt to bypass this process is unlawful.

What Tenants Can Do

ADVERTISEMENT

Tenants who face harassment or deliberate neglect can report the issue to the Rent Control Department or lodge a complaint at the Rent Magistrate’s Court. These bodies have the authority to investigate and act against landlords who violate tenants’ rights.

In Summary

Section 27 of the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220) clearly states that no landlord has the right to frustrate, intimidate, or compel a tenant to vacate a rented property through unlawful means. Such actions are criminal and can result in fines, compensation, and reinstatement orders.

In short, your landlord cannot frustrate you into leaving your home. The law is firmly on your side, protecting tenants from any unfair or coercive conduct in Ghana’s rental housing sector.