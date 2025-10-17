Kojo Choi shares emotional message as he begins role as Ghana’s Ambassador to South Korea

Ghana’s newly appointed ambassador to South Korea, Atta Kojo Choi, widely known as Kojo Choi, has shared an emotional message as he returns to his birth country to officially begin his diplomatic duties.

His nomination by President John Mahama earlier this year stirred mixed reactions across social and political circles, with many highlighting his unique background as a symbol of Ghana’s growing global connections.

In a Facebook post on Friday, October 17, Mr Choi confirmed his arrival in South Korea following an initial meeting with the President.

He wrote:

After meeting with the President, with the full understanding of my mandate, I left for Korea for my posting and finally I have arrived in South Korea. A moment that feels like a K-Drama unfolding. I return to Korea, the land who gave birth to me, as a representative of Ghana, my new mother who raised me.

He continued:

Two mothers, one calling, and one purpose that connects both nations. For my time in Korea, I’ve chosen a special dress code: colourful African Wax & Tie & Dye shirts and a Kente-made bow tie symbolising the flutter of butterfly wings.

Mr Choi emphasised his commitment to strengthening diplomatic, cultural, and economic relations between Ghana and South Korea.

It represents my hope that Ghana and Korea will continue to grow together as brother nations. At the airport, I was warmly welcomed by the Chairman of the Korea-Africa Foundation and my fellow Ghanaian diplomats. I conveyed the President’s warm greetings to them all. Now, the real journey begins. A journey of faith, purpose, and partnership between Ghana and Korea.

Born in South Korea, Mr Choi relocated to Ghana at the age of fourteen (14), where he later acquired Ghanaian citizenship. His strong connection to Ghana deepened through his education at SOS College in Tema and the University of Ghana, Legon, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 2002.

