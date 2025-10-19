Lawyer petitions Parliament to impeach President Mahama over galamsey

Private legal practitioner and 2024 running mate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamannti, has petitioned Parliament to impeach President John Dramani Mahama over what he describes as a failure to tackle illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the petition, filed under Article 69 of the 1992 Constitution, seeks to hold the President accountable, particularly since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledged before the 2024 general election to end galamsey.

Speaking on Joy Prime, Lawyer Ghanamannti alleged that the NDC is complicit in the ongoing destruction of Ghana’s environment through illegal mining activities. He claimed that both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed to address the menace despite their political promises.

Vice-presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamanti

He said:

In the 2024 election, I made it clear that when we come to power, we will stop all licences and end galamsey. The NDC took advantage of public anger against the NPP’s handling of the issue, but now that they are in power, the same thing continues.

He added:

Now we have Goldbod buying gold behind the scenes. At the end of the day, both the NDC and NPP cannot stop galamsey, but the CPP will. That is why I have taken this action under Article 69 to seek the President’s impeachment for accountability and i t's the same thing like we have impeached justice .

