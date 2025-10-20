We have no docket from OSP for Ken Ofori-Atta extradition despite requests – Deputy AG

So we have been asking for the docket for about two months now, but we still do not have it from the OSP. Without the docket, you cannot approach the American authorities and say, ‘this is the person we want.’ We need to present a full case file. When the United States requests extradition from Ghana, they send a complete docket as though they are going to court, and we then present that to the court to determine if there is merit. We must do the same. We need to present all the evidence and legal basis before the US authorities can process the extradition.