Sam George, 9 other MPs to re-lay anti-gay bill in Parliament today

The ninth (9) Parliament of the Republic of Ghana is set to commence its third sitting today, October 21, with a major focus on social and family issues. The highlight of the session will be the reintroduction and debate of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, a legislative proposal that has reignited national discussion and controversy.

The move, led by Sam George (NDC, Ningo-Prampram) and Ntim Fordjour (NPP, Assin South), along with nine (9) other Members of Parliament, marks a renewed push to pass the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill, officially titled the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, was unanimously passed by Parliament on 28 February 2024. The legislation seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, proposing penalties ranging from nine (9) months to three (3) years’ imprisonment for individuals involved, and between three (3) to five (5) years for promoters or sponsors of such activities.

However, former President Nana Akufo-Addo declined to assent to the bill, citing ongoing legal challenges before leaving office. His decision effectively stalled its implementation despite widespread public debate and parliamentary approval.

The reintroduced bill, now slated for discussion in today’s sitting, seeks to “define and protect human sexual rights while reinforcing traditional family values,” according to its sponsors. Advocates say it aims to establish a clear legal framework that respects individual rights related to sexuality, privacy, and dignity, while promoting societal stability and moral order rooted in Ghana’s cultural and religious beliefs.

The bill’s return to the floor is expected to generate intense debate among lawmakers, civil society organisations, and the public. Proponents insist that the legislation is essential to “safeguard Ghana’s moral fabric and preserve family integrity.” Critics, however, warn that it could undermine fundamental freedoms and human rights if not carefully reviewed.

