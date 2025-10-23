E/R: 1 confirmed dead, 4 injured in violent clashes during Odwira festival at Ahwerease

One (1) person has been confirmed dead, while four (4) others are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds after a violent confrontation broke out during the Odwira Festival at Ahwerease in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to multiple reports, including Myjoyonline, the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 22, during traditional rites to lift the ban on drumming and noise-making, marking the official start of the festival.

The Eastern Regional Police Command has confirmed that thirty-four (34) suspects have been arrested in connection with the clashes and are currently in custody at the Aburi Police Station assisting with investigations. Officers also recovered a pump-action gun and a pistol from the scene.

Myjoyonline further reported that the altercation was sparked by a dispute between the Abokomahene of the Asona Family, Nana Semenhyia Asakrofa, and the Abimuhene of Ahwerease over who had the authority to perform the sacred ritual. The disagreement escalated quickly, resulting in gunfire that left four people injured. One of the victims later succumbed to the injuries.

Confirming the incident, Eastern Regional Police PRO, Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, stated that the retrieved weapons would form part of the evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Superintendent Tetteh said:

We have arrested 34 suspects who are assisting us with investigations. The weapons recovered will be subjected to forensic examination.

He further assured that the police have intensified patrols in and around Ahwerease to maintain peace throughout and after the Odwira Festival.

He added:

We are determined to ensure that calm is restored and that anyone found culpable will face the full rigours of the law.

