Majority Caucus mourns former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

In a statement signed by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, the caucus described the news as shocking and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The statement read:

The Majority Caucus in the Parliament of Ghana has learnt with shock of the sudden death of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady, wife of His Excellency Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, and mother of our dear colleague, Hon Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Klottey-Korle and Chairperson of the Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliament.

It continued:

We are informed that this sad event occurred this morning after a short illness. On behalf of all Majority Members of Parliament, the Rt Hon Speaker Alban Bagbin, and the entire Parliament of Ghana, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and the nation for this great loss. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. She truly paid her dues to this country.

Born on 17 November 1948 in Cape Coast, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was a towering figure in Ghanaian politics and a lifelong champion of women’s empowerment.

As the wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, she served as Ghana’s First Lady first in 1979 and later from 1981 to 2001. During her tenure, she redefined the traditionally ceremonial role, turning it into a platform for social and political transformation.

In 1982, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, one of Ghana’s most influential women’s organisations. The movement, which grew to over two million members nationwide, established more than 870 preschools and championed literacy, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives for women. Her leadership reshaped the national discourse on gender equality and inspired generations of Ghanaian women to pursue leadership roles.

Her political involvement extended beyond her time as First Lady. In 2011, she made history by challenging then President John Atta Mills for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential nomination. She later founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) and became the first woman to contest Ghana’s presidency in 2016.

