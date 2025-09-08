Alexander Djiku scores as Black Stars snatch vital victory over Mali

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mali in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday night, thanks to a decisive strike from defender Alexander Djiku.

Djiku’s close-range finish in the 49th minute proved enough to separate the two sides, as Ghana extended their lead at the top of Group I with 19 points — three ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

The clash was fiercely contested from the onset, with Mali showing their intent early on. The Eagles dominated possession and pressed aggressively through the midfield, forcing Kwasi Sibo and Thomas Partey into defensive duties to contain their relentless pressure. Djiku, meanwhile, marshalled the Ghanaian backline with composure to keep the visitors at bay.

Despite Mali’s dominance in possession, Ghana carved out the better scoring opportunities in the first half. In the 25th minute, Caleb Yerenkyi combined neatly with Mohammed Kudus, but the final ball failed to break through the Malian defence. Moments before halftime, Antoine Semenyo squandered a golden chance from close range after Kudus’ inviting cross from the right, ensuring the match went into the break goalless.

The game’s turning point came shortly after the restart. In the 47th minute, Yerenkyi lofted a long ball forward that unsettled the Malian defence, forcing the goalkeeper into a fumble. From the resulting corner, expertly taken by Jordan Ayew, Djiku rose highest to flick the ball into the net and send the home fans into raptures.

Buoyed by the opener, the Black Stars pushed for a second. Kudus dazzled with individual brilliance in the 55th minute, gliding past three defenders before his powerful drive was blocked. Substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana added pace and energy on the flanks, twice threatening to double the advantage — first when he nearly played Inaki Williams through on goal, and later when he missed a clear opportunity of his own.

Mali, however, never relented, piling pressure in the latter stages of the match. Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare stood tall, producing crucial saves to deny the Eagles an equaliser and preserve the lead.

