Morocco seal 2026 World Cup spot with 5-0 win over Niger, first African team to qualify

Morocco has secured its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first African nation to qualify after thrashing Niger 5-0 in Rabat.
The Atlas Lions, who made history as Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists at Qatar 2022, sealed their spot from Group E with two games in hand.
This followed Tanzania’s 1-1 draw against Congo-Brazzaville earlier on Friday, which meant Morocco only needed a win to progress.
Niger’s hopes were dealt a major blow when Abdoul-Latif Goumey was sent off in the 26th minute after a second yellow card.
Morocco wasted no time taking advantage, as Ismael Saibari opened the scoring three minutes later from Youssef Belammari’s cross. Saibari struck again just before half-time, this time assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
After the break, Ayoub El Kaabi added a third goal, once again from a Belammari delivery.
Substitute Hamza Igamane then marked his first international appearance with a debut goal from a rehearsed corner routine, before Azzedine Ounahi wrapped up the rout with a superb curling effort.
The night carried extra significance as it was Morocco’s first game at the newly refurbished Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium — the venue slated to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and a key ground for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host.
With their ticket to 2026 secured, Morocco joins the list of nine African group winners that will qualify directly.
Meanwhile, the four best runners-up will enter a playoff for a chance to compete in an intercontinental tournament.
Countries Qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (as of September 2025)
With less than a year to go until the expanded 48-team tournament kicks off across North America, the qualification picture is becoming clearer. A total of 17 nations have officially booked their spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Automatic Hosts
Canada
Mexico
United States
Asia (AFC)
Japan (qualified March 20, 2025)
Iran (March 25, 2025)
Jordan (June 5, 2025) — first-ever World Cup appearance
South Korea (June 5, 2025)
Uzbekistan (June 5, 2025) — making debut
Australia (June 10, 2025)
Oceania (OFC)
New Zealand (March 24, 2025) — first time Oceania has a guaranteed berth
South America (CONMEBOL)
Argentina
Brazil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Colombia
Paraguay
Africa (CAF)
Morocco (September 6, 2025) — the first African nation to qualify, following a 5-0 victory over Niger in Rabat
Current Total
So far, 17 teams have secured qualification:
3 hosts
6 from Asia
1 from Oceania
6 from South America
1 from Africa
With Morocco’s qualification, Africa’s campaign is heating up as eight other group winners will eventually join them, while the four best runners-up head into playoffs. Europe (UEFA), the rest of Africa, and CONCACAF are still in progress, with several heavyweights yet to confirm their places.