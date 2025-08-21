Let’s be real: university education is not for everyone. Some people do not have the financial means, others do not have the time, and some simply prefer practical skills and hands-on work to long lectures. However, lacking a degree does not mean you are destined for low-paying jobs.

In Ghana today, many people are earning good money and even building wealth through trades, skills, and businesses that do not require a university background. The truth is, what matters most is skill, discipline, and the willingness to learn.

Some of these jobs only require short vocational training, apprenticeships, or pure determination and creativity. If you are ready to put in the work, here are 12 high-paying jobs in Ghana you can do without a university degree.

High-Paying Jobs in Ghana That Don't Require a University Degree

1. Electrician or Electrical Technician

Electricians are among the most vital professionals in Ghana’s economy. From wiring new houses to installing backup generators in businesses, their work literally keeps the lights on. Every construction project, from estates to shopping malls, needs electricians.

Beyond basic wiring, there’s increasing demand for solar energy and smart-home installations, making skilled electricians even more valuable. Clients are quick to refer someone who does neat, safe, and reliable work, so a good electrician can build a strong reputation fast.

Requirements:

Technical training from NVTI, CTVET, or a vocational institute.

Apprenticeship under an experienced electrician for practical skills.

Certifications in solar or industrial wiring to earn more.

Income Potential: GHS 3,000 – 8,000+ per month. Large corporate contracts or construction projects can bring in even higher pay.

2. Plumber

Plumbers may not wear suits, but their wallets can be just as heavy. Think about it: every building needs running water and drainage systems. From fixing leaking pipes to installing modern bathrooms, skilled plumbers never run out of work.

Hotels, offices, estates, and homes all rely on plumbing services. Plus, modern plumbing is more than just “pipes and water”. If you can handle luxury fittings, boreholes, or water heaters, you stand out from the rest. Customers value plumbers who are neat, reliable, and consistent — and they’re willing to pay well.

Requirements:

Apprenticeship or formal training in plumbing systems.

Strong customer service skills and reliability.

Specialisation in modern fittings adds more value.

Income Potential: GHS 2,500 – 6,000+. Earnings increase during construction booms or when working on commercial projects.

3. Truck or Long-Distance Driver

Without truck drivers, Ghana’s economy would grind to a halt. These drivers transport food, cement, petroleum, and other goods across the country and beyond. It’s not an easy job — long hours, tough roads, and time away from family — but the pay makes up for it. Many companies offer allowances and bonuses for drivers handling sensitive or dangerous cargo. With experience, some drivers even save enough to buy their own trucks and start logistics businesses.

Requirements:

Valid Class C or higher driver’s licence.

At least 3–5 years of driving experience and road safety training.

Patience, discipline, and stamina for long journeys.

Income Potential: GHS 3,000 – 10,000+. International haulage or petroleum transport often comes with extra allowances.

4. Barber, Hairstylist, or Beautician

The beauty industry is booming in Ghana, and grooming is a big part of that. Whether you’re running a roadside barbershop in Kasoa or a luxury salon in East Legon, there’s money to be made. Ghanaians take pride in their appearance, and a skilled barber or stylist can quickly build a loyal customer base.

Creativity, neatness, and friendliness make all the difference. If you go the extra mile — like offering unique styles, selling products, or marketing your work on Instagram — your income can skyrocket.

Requirements:

Apprenticeship or cosmetology training.

Good hygiene, creativity, and strong customer service.

Social media presence to attract more clients.

Income Potential: GHS 2,000 – 10,000+. Stylists who handle celebrities or weddings can charge premium rates.

5. Courier or Delivery Rider

Online shopping and food delivery apps have changed the game in Ghana. Riders now play a crucial role in connecting sellers and customers. Whether delivering Jumia packages or waakye from a chop bar, riders who are disciplined and polite can make solid earnings.

The demand is especially high in cities like Accra and Kumasi, where busy professionals prefer convenience. Some riders even create their own delivery businesses, handling multiple restaurants or social media vendors at once.

Requirements:

Motorbike licence and roadworthy bike.

Good knowledge of routes and time discipline.

Punctuality and customer service to earn more tips.

Income Potential: GHS 2,000 – 5,000+. Riders who work with multiple apps or run private contracts can earn much more.

6. Tiler, Welder, Aluminium Fabricator, or Locksmith

Artisans are in high demand in Ghana’s construction industry. Whether you’re laying tiles in a luxury apartment, welding gates for homes, or fabricating aluminium windows for offices, skilled hands are always needed.

The beauty of this trade is that you can earn both from large projects and from smaller one-off jobs. Clients value artisans who are punctual, deliver neat work, and pay attention to detail. Once you earn a reputation, referrals and contracts will flow in steadily.

Requirements:

Vocational training or apprenticeship to master tools, measurements, and safety.

Ability to meet deadlines and deliver neat finishes.

Specialising in modern designs (like 3D tiling or glass aluminium works) increases demand.

Income Potential: GHS 2,500 – 7,000+. Larger contracts such as malls, estates, or corporate offices pay significantly more.

7. Mobile Phone Repair Technician

Phones are everywhere in Ghana, and they break all the time. From cracked screens to software problems, technicians who can fix these issues are always in business. The work doesn’t require a degree — just skill, tools, and practice. Busy areas like Circle in Accra or Kejetia in Kumasi are goldmines for technicians.

And if you specialise in newer models or iPhones, you can charge much higher rates. The best technicians often branch out into selling accessories or refurbished phones, which adds to their income.

Requirements:

Training workshops or mentorship under a technician.

Tools like soldering kits, diagnostic software, and spare parts.

Ability to handle modern smartphones.

Income Potential: GHS 2,000 – 6,000+. High-traffic areas and premium phone repairs (like iPhones) fetch bigger profits.

8. Real Estate Agent

Property in Ghana is a booming industry, and agents earn big money by connecting buyers, sellers, and renters. You don’t need a degree to succeed here — what matters is networking, negotiation, and knowledge of the market. A single land sale or apartment rental can earn you commissions worth thousands of cedis. Agents who build trust and maintain strong relationships with clients often get repeat deals, which makes the business sustainable and profitable.

Requirements:

On-the-job training through a registered agency or broker.

Strong sales, negotiation, and networking skills.

Good market knowledge and customer relations.

Income Potential: GHS 3,000 – 10,000+. One successful property sale can bring commissions worth GHS 5,000–20,000.

9. Food Vendor or “Chop Bar” Owner

Ghanaians love food, and this industry never slows down. From waakye sellers to fufu joints, food vendors are making serious profits daily. A well-run food business in a busy area can out-earn many office jobs. The key is taste, consistency, and cleanliness. If customers enjoy your food, they’ll always come back. Adding delivery services or catering to offices, parties, and events can grow your business even faster.

Requirements:

Strong cooking skills and consistency.

Clean environment, proper permits, and good supply management.

Ability to manage staff and scale your business.

Income Potential: GHS 3,000 – 15,000+ in monthly profit. Vendors in business districts, universities, or busy markets make the most.

10. Immigration, Police, or Military Officer

Joining Ghana’s security forces offers both financial stability and respect. You don’t need a degree, but you must pass physical, academic, and background checks. The training is tough, but it builds discipline and opens doors to steady income, allowances, and career progression. Peacekeeping missions abroad can also bring in significant extra income.

Requirements:

WASSCE qualification or equivalent.

Physical fitness, good conduct, and aptitude tests.

Training at police, immigration, or military academies.

Income Potential: GHS 2,000 – 4,000+ per month. Promotions, allowances, and peacekeeping duties can increase earnings.

11. Influencer or Content Creator

With TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram booming in Ghana, influencers are turning creativity into cash. Whether you create comedy skits, cooking videos, or educational content, there’s money to be made through ads, sponsorships, and ambassador deals. It doesn’t take a degree — just consistency, creativity, and audience engagement. Some influencers in Ghana are now celebrities, with brand deals worth thousands of cedis.

Requirements:

A smartphone, internet access, and creativity.

Ability to edit content and post consistently.

Choosing a niche (fashion, comedy, food, etc.) helps build an audience.

Income Potential: GHS 500 – 20,000+. Top creators earn even more from sponsorships and partnerships.

12. Sales Agent or Network Marketer

If you’re persuasive and love interacting with people, sales is a great path. Many companies in Ghana — from insurance to telecoms — rely on agents to sell their products. The job doesn’t require a degree, but it does require confidence, product knowledge, and determination. Commission-based sales can be tough at first, but once you build a customer base, the rewards are massive.

Requirements:

No degree needed, but strong product knowledge is key.

Charisma, persistence, and people skills.

Ability to handle rejection and stay motivated.

Income Potential: GHS 2,000 – 8,000+. Bonuses, fuel allowances, and performance rewards can add to your earnings.

Not having a degree doesn’t limit your potential — what matters is the skill you bring to the table. Ghana is full of opportunities for electricians, plumbers, barbers, drivers, vendors, and even digital creators. Whether you want stability or entrepreneurship, there’s money to be made if you’re ready to hustle and master your craft.

