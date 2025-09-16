King Faisal drags GFA to CAS to nullify August Congress and block 3rd-term extension

King Faisal Football Club has taken the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), challenging the legitimacy of its August 2025 Ordinary Congress.

The club is seeking the annulment of the resolutions passed during the meeting, including provisions that paved the way for a possible third term for the current GFA leadership.

In a letter dated September 15, 2025, the club’s legal representatives, Evans Adika Law, argued that the GFA had no legal basis to convene the congress, as it had already been served with a notice of injunction before the meeting took place.

The letter stated as quoted by JoySports,

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was formally served with a legal challenge to the alleged Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 12, 2025, and the resolutions allegedly passed during that meeting.

The petition to CAS seeks to overturn all decisions adopted at the congress, citing what the club describes as governance and procedural irregularities that undermine the legitimacy of the event.

Basis of King Faisal’s Challenge

In its complaint, King Faisal outlined five key reasons for contesting the constitutionality of the congress:

Abridged notice period without unanimous consent of members.

Undisclosed conflicts of interest involving the chairperson of the AGM.

Improper bundling of issues voted on and incidents of overvoting.

Denial of a poll after a show of hands.

Undue influence exerted during proceedings.

Reliefs Sought from CAS

King Faisal is requesting the following remedies from CAS:

An injunction preventing the GFA from implementing or enforcing the congress resolutions until the arbitration is concluded.

A declaration that the August 12 congress and its resolutions are null and void due to conflicts of interest and procedural breaches.

An order recusing the GFA Executive Council from participating in any remedial measures.

A directive compelling the GFA to amend and register its statutes with the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) in line with Ghanaian law.

An order excluding the current GFA president from taking part in any amendments relating to his tenure while still in office.

Costs and any additional relief CAS deems appropriate.

Broader Context

The club further contends that the GFA’s failure to deposit the Normalisation Statute with the ORC after the expiration of FIFA’s Normalisation Committee between August 2018 and October 2019 has laid the foundation for ongoing governance lapses.

According to King Faisal, this omission has triggered multiple procedural missteps, rendering the August congress and its resolutions unlawful.