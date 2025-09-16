World Athletics Championships: Tobi Amusan claims silver in 100m hurdles

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, reaffirmed her place among the world’s elite hurdlers after claiming silver in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Amusan delivered a stunning performance, clocking 12.29 seconds, finishing just behind Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, who stormed to gold with a new national record of 12.24s.

The bronze medal went to Grace Stark of the United States in 12.34 s, while her compatriot Masai Russell narrowly missed the podium with 12.44 s.

The highly anticipated race lived up to its billing, showcasing blistering speed and fierce competition. Amusan, known for her consistency and mental toughness, pushed Kambundji all the way, displaying her trademark power and determination in the closing metres.

With this silver medal, Amusan further cements her status as one of the most dominant and consistent hurdlers on the global stage. The achievement adds to her growing list of international accolades and reinforces her reputation as Nigeria’s most reliable star in athletics.

The result also fuels what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling rivalries in women’s sprint hurdles between Amusan, Kambundji, and a rising wave of American talents. As she continues her pursuit of more global titles, Amusan remains a beacon of pride for Nigeria and African athletics.

The Bigger Picture

Amusan will now set her sights on reclaiming gold at upcoming competitions like the 2026 World Indoor Championships and the 2027 World Championships.