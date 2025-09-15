GPL WK1 Round-Up: Hearts drop points, Kotoko win, Lions snatch victory over Dreams FC

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League kicked off in thrilling fashion over the weekend, with drama, surprises, and history-making moments across the country.

Hearts of Oak Frustrated by Hohoe United

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, Accra Hearts of Oak began their campaign against newly promoted Hohoe United. The visitors frustrated the Phobians to a goalless draw, extending Hearts’ unwanted record of failing to win their opening league match in eight of the last nine seasons.

Kotoko End 15-Year Hoodoo at Berekum Chelsea

On Saturday afternoon at the Golden City Park, Asante Kotoko grabbed all three points in a hard-fought battle with Berekum Chelsea. Albert Amoah’s 80th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win — the Porcupine Warriors’ first victory at that ground in 15 years.

Gold Stars Begin Title Defence with Win

Defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars opened their season with a 2-1 triumph over Bechem United at Dun’s Park. Atta Kumi struck twice in the first half to put the Miners in control before Darlvin Yeboah pulled one back for the visitors.

Sunday Action: Lions, Nations, and Medeama Shine

On Sunday, Hearts of Lions edged Dreams FC 1-0 at the Kpando Stadium, thanks to Ebenezer Abban’s decisive 26th-minute penalty.

At the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Karela United also started strong, defeating Aduana Stars 1-0. Meanwhile, Basake Holy Stars were held to a goalless draw at home by Eleven Wonders.

In Abrankese, Nations FC came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Swedru All Blacks. Kweku Baffoe opened the scoring for the visitors, but Samuel Tetteh and Emmanuel Annor struck in the second half to complete the turnaround.

Elsewhere, Medeama SC stunned Young Apostles 2-0 away from home, with goals from Emmanuel Owusu and Paul Yeboah ensuring a comfortable win for the Mauve and Yellows.

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC—reduced to ten men—displayed grit to hold FC Samartex to a 0-0 draw.

Week 1 Full-Time Results

Hearts of Oak 0–0 Hohoe United

Berekum Chelsea 0–1 Asante Kotoko

Bibiani Gold Stars 2–1 Bechem United

Nations FC 2–1 Swedru All Blacks

Basake Holy Stars 0–0 Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Lions 1–0 Dreams FC

Karela United 1–0 Aduana Stars

Vision FC 0–0 FC Samartex

Young Apostles 0–2 Medeama SC

