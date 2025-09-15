GPL: Berekum Chelsea face GFA charges for rule breaches

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for multiple breaches of league regulations following their opening home fixture of the 2025/26 season against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park.

According to the GFA, the violations include the club’s failure to ensure that all players had their names displayed on the back of their jerseys, as well as the failure to organise a mandatory pre-match briefing for their head coach.

GFA announced on Sunday, September 14,

Berekum Chelsea have been charged with multiple breaches of the Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2025, and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025, following their Premier League game against Asante Kotoko SC at the Golden City Park

ADVERTISEMENT

The Club is alleged to have allowed Mr Obed Nana Nketia, an unauthorised official, to sit in the inner perimeter. They are also alleged to have failed to ensure that all their players had their names displayed at the back of their strips. The Club is further alleged to have failed to organise the mandatory pre-match briefing for their head coach

READ ALSO: World Boxing Champion Ricky Hatton found dead at his home in Manchester

Berekum Chelsea have until Tuesday, September 16, to respond to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Next for the Blues?