World Boxing Champion Ricky Hatton found dead at his home in Manchester

Former world boxing champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton has been found dead at his home in Greater Manchester.

The Stockport-born fighter, aged 46, was discovered at his residence in Gee Cross, Hyde, on the morning of September 14. A police cordon was placed around the property as officers investigated.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found and added that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The tragic news comes just months after Hatton announced a comeback to the ring, with a return fight planned for December.

Throughout his life, Hatton had spoken candidly about his battles with mental health challenges and substance abuse. He previously survived suicide attempts and reconciled with his family after addressing his personal struggles.

During an illustrious career, Hatton became one of Britain’s most beloved boxers. He held multiple world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, including the IBF, WBA, and IBO belts. His relentless fighting style, powerful body shots, and massive fan following made him a household name. In 2015, he was named Fighter of the Year, cementing his place in boxing history.

A GMP spokesperson said:

Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today, where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Who Was Ricky Hatton?

Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, born October 6, 1978, in Stockport, England, was a retired British professional boxer renowned for his aggressive style and resilience in the ring. Over the course of his career, he captured several world championships across two weight divisions:

IBF Light-Welterweight

Champion (2005–2006)

WBA

Light-Welterweight Champion (2005–2009)

IBO

Light-Welterweight Champion (2005–2010)

WBA

Welterweight Champion (2006–2007)

He also won British, Commonwealth, and European titles earlier in his career. Hatton fought some of boxing’s biggest names, including Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao, and built one of the sport’s most passionate fan bases.