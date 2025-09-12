Violence erupts at Interpools 2025 as Mintack FC fans chase referees into forest [Video]

The 2025 National Interpools took a violent turn on Day 5 after referee Ndanga Mundi and his assistants were brutally assaulted by enraged supporters of Mintack FC on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The highly anticipated clash between Mintack FC and Kumba City FC was abandoned following repeated pitch invasions that escalated into shocking scenes of violence.

Viral videos on social media show furious fans storming the field, kicking and punching the match officials.

Security personnel eventually escorted the battered referees to safety, but the game was halted before full time.

The violence did not end there, as supporters continued their pursuit, reportedly chasing the officials into a nearby forest as they fled for their lives.

The referee whistled more than 52 fouls against them, issued nine yellow cards and a red card, and awarded a controversial penalty to Kumba City.

Mintack fans’ fury was fuelled by what they believed to be a series of biased officiating decisions.

Tempers flared further when a saved penalty was ordered to be retaken, despite Mintack players insisting their goalkeeper had not broken any rules.

Referee Ndanga Mundi’s handling of matches has long been a source of controversy. His career has been punctuated by disputed red cards, questionable penalties, and abrupt match conclusions, raising concerns over his consistency and impartiality.

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) is now facing mounting pressure to take decisive action against those responsible for the chaos, as questions grow about crowd control, officiating standards, and the safety of match officials.

Video