The O2 Arena that musicians have failed to fill, we may fill it as comedians - OB Amponsah

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has voiced strong optimism about the future of stand-up comedy in Ghana, suggesting that comedians could one day command global stages as large as London’s O2 Arena.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM on 16 December 2025, the comedian highlighted the importance of industry support, crediting the African Arts Network and its founder for believing in his long-term vision and encouraging him to focus on honing his craft.

“The African Arts Network has been incredibly supportive. When I first shared my vision with him, he simply told me not to worry and to concentrate on writing the jokes,” OB Amponsah said. “We need more people like that in this industry.”

He stressed that meaningful progress in the creative space often depends on having individuals who are willing to nurture and strengthen a shared vision rather than undermine it.

“Some people don’t just listen to your ideas, they add value to them,” he noted. “Because of that kind of support, I truly believe we will fill those arenas.”

The comedian expressed confidence that Ghana’s comedy scene is on the brink of major growth, explaining that success at home must come before international recognition. According to him, consistently selling out local venues will pave the way for even bigger opportunities abroad.

“This journey is just beginning, and there are different phases in everyone’s life,” he said. “The time may come when we are filling stadiums and performing in major venues outside Ghana.”

OB Amponsah further suggested that comedians could succeed where some musicians have struggled, emphasising that ambition must be matched with steady progress.

“One day, comedians might fill the O2 Arena, a venue some musicians have found difficult to sell out,” he added. “But it starts with filling places like the Bukom Arena. Once we achieve that, the process continues naturally.”

