9 prisons in the world where inmates live in luxury

When you hear the word prison, what pops into your mind? Probably dingy cells, steel bars, tasteless food, and inmates staring at the clock all day. After all, prison is supposed to be punishment, not paradise. But what if we told you that in some corners of the world, jail time looks more like checking into a resort than serving a sentence?

Yes, you read that right. Forget the cold concrete walls and overcrowded dormitories. We’re talking private rooms with flat-screen TVs, gourmet meals prepared by chefs, music studios, and even horse-riding lessons. Inmates in these unusual prisons get treated more like guests than criminals, with comfort and “rehabilitation” at the heart of the experience. It almost sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

So buckle up, because we’re about to take you on a tour of nine prisons around the world where living behind bars is far from bleak. From Europe to Asia, these correctional facilities redefine what it means to “serve time”—and trust us, you might just be tempted to book a stay (minus the crime, of course).

Prisons where prisoners live in luxury

1. Halden Prison – Norway

Halden Prison features comfortable, fully furnished cells that include televisions and refrigerators, setting the global standard for luxury correctional facilities. The institution operates on principles of normality, responsibility, and rehabilitation, housing inmates in conditions that closely mirror civilian life.

Halden Prison provides private rooms with wood furniture, private showers, refrigerators, and flat-screen televisions.

The facility includes comprehensive recreational amenities such as a fitness centre, library, chapel, and athletic fields.

It also houses a professional recording studio where inmates have produced commercially released music. Family visiting lodges are designed as Swiss-style chalets for extended family visits.

The prison further supports inmates with educational facilities, including a school and vocational training programmes, as well as therapeutic programmes and psychological counselling services.

The facility operates without traditional prison uniforms, with inmates wearing their own clothes and staff dressed in civilian attire to normalise the environment and reduce the institutional atmosphere.

2. Bastøy Prison – Norway

Location: Bastøy Island, Horten Municipality, Norway

Capacity: 115 inmates

Security Level: Low security (male-only facility)

Established: Operating as a modern facility since the late 20th century

Bastøy Prison is located on a 2.6 km² island and hosts 115 inmates, making it the largest low-security prison in Norway. The prisoners live in cottages, each housing around six inmates, and are responsible for maintaining their living spaces, cooking their meals, and participating in daily activities.

Prisoners at Bastøy Prison spend their spare time playing tennis, horse riding, fishing, and sunbathing.

They also participate in agricultural work programmes utilising the prison farm. Inmates live in cottage-style housing with shared living spaces and benefit from environmental sustainability initiatives that position the prison as an ecological facility.

The prison is connected to mainland Norway by ferry transportation and provides comprehensive outdoor recreational activities.

Only 5 employees remain on the island overnight from a total staff of 69, demonstrating the low-security nature and trust-based operational model.

3. Justice Centre Leoben – Austria

Location: Leoben, Austria

Capacity: Approximately 200 inmates

Security Level: Minimum to medium security

Justice Centre Leoben consistently ranks as one of the best prisons in the world. Only prisoners serving sentences for relatively minor offences are allowed in this facility. The inmates are given a single cell each, a private bathroom, a kitchenette, and also a television.

Key Features: The prison offers studio-style living spaces with modern amenities and individual climate control systems. Each cell is equipped with comprehensive kitchenette facilities, while the architectural design optimises natural lighting. Inmates also have access to recreational and fitness facilities as well as educational and vocational programming.

The facility maintains strict admission criteria, accepting only inmates with non-violent offences and demonstrated commitment to rehabilitation.

4. Sollentuna Prison – Sweden

Location: Sollentuna, Sweden

Security Level: Medium to low security

Sollentuna Prison in Sweden offers inmates private cells with amenities like comfortable beds and their own bathrooms. The facility emphasises comprehensive healthcare and mental health services as core components of its rehabilitation approach.

Key Features: Sollentuna Prison provides private cells with modern furnishings and private bathrooms. It integrates comprehensive healthcare services, including mental health support, and offers recreational facilities and fitness centres. Inmates also benefit from weight training and physical fitness programmes, psychological counselling and therapy services, along with educational and vocational training opportunities.

The facility's medical services rival those found in civilian hospitals, providing both routine and specialised care to address physical and mental health needs.

5. JVA Fuhlsbüttel Prison – Germany

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Security Level: Various security levels

Located in Hamburg, this prison offers inmates a dignified living environment with spacious, well-maintained cells that include private bathrooms. The prison focuses heavily on rehabilitation by providing comprehensive educational programmes, vocational training, and work opportunities.

Key Features: Inmates at JVA Fuhlsbüttel enjoy swanky cells, washing machines, spotless floors, and recreation rooms with telephone corners for those serving long sentences.

The facility includes modern laundry facilities with individual washing machines, well-appointed recreation areas with communication facilities, and access to natural light, recreational facilities, and personalised cells. It also runs comprehensive educational programming and vocational training workshops.

The facility maintains hotel-standard cleanliness and organisation, with particular attention to cell maintenance and common area upkeep.

6. Champ-Dollon Prison – Switzerland

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

Security Level: Remand and sentenced prisoners

Champ-Dollon Prison in Switzerland is considered one of the best prisons due to its humane conditions and rehabilitation focus. The prison offers modern facilities, including well-ventilated and spacious cells, ensuring a comfortable living environment for inmates.

Key Features: The prison provides spacious, well-ventilated cells with modern amenities.

Inmates experience upscale living conditions that include access to natural light, recreational facilities, and personalised cells.

Comprehensive rehabilitation programming, modern healthcare facilities, and a variety of educational and cultural programmes are available, with an emphasis on maintaining human dignity throughout incarceration.

The facility's architecture prioritises natural light, adequate ventilation, and spatial comfort to create a more humane correctional environment.

7. Aranjuez Prison – Spain

Location: Aranjuez, Spain

Unique Feature: Family integration facility

This facility allows inmates to live with their families in apartment-style accommodations, representing a unique approach to maintaining family connections during incarceration.

Key Features: Aranjuez Prison provides family apartment-style housing units, on-site childcare and educational facilities for inmates' children, and playgrounds and family recreation areas. The prison also offers couples counselling and family therapy services as well as work-study programmes that accommodate family responsibilities.

8. Pondok Bambu Women’s Prison – Indonesia

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Capacity: Women’s facility

While a luxurious lifestyle comes at a price – corruption – the Pondok Bambu prison is a women’s facility fully equipped with everything from air conditioners and refrigerators to karaoke machines and nail salons.

Key Features: The facility offers climate-controlled living spaces with air conditioning, beauty salon services and spa treatments, karaoke and entertainment facilities, and recreational programming and classes. Inmates also benefit from enhanced dietary options and food services.

The facility's luxury amenities have been associated with corruption and preferential treatment based on inmates' ability to pay for enhanced conditions.

9. San Pedro Prison – Bolivia

Location: La Paz, Bolivia

Unique Feature: Self-governed community structure

San Pedro belongs on this list for its one-of-a-kind in-prison community setup. With self-appointed leaders and entire neighbourhoods of homes and families, with businesses and cafes, this may be the most unconventionally comfortable of all the world's prisons.

Key Features: San Pedro Prison is structured as a self-governed inmate community with elected leadership. It includes commercial businesses operated by inmates, family housing that allows wives and children to live within the facility, and an internal economy with various services and enterprises. The facility is further organised into neighbourhood-style sections with different residential areas.