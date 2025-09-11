Galamsey Fight: I feel more hopeless after listening to President Mahama - Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure has expressed deep disappointment in Ghana’s ongoing struggle against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Azure’s frustration stems from what he perceives as a lack of leadership commitment to ending the crisis, particularly regarding President John Dramani Mahama’s approach to tackling illegal mining nationwide.

The fight against galamsey has long been one of the most challenging issues facing successive governments.

Despite numerous attempts to curb the menace, results have been limited, raising questions about the political will to fully deploy resources and powers to eradicate it.

MUST READ: 10 coldest places in the world you can visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on President Mahama’s recent media encounter on September 10, 2025, Azure acknowledged the President’s firm grasp of various national sectors but criticised his perceived lack of dedication to addressing galamsey.

In a Facebook post, Azure insisted that the President’s handling of illegal mining reflects a lack of seriousness and an unwillingness to implement bold, immediate solutions.

On galamsey, however, he has been very disappointing. The decay did not start in the last 8 years of Akufo-Addo, as the President said."I was a journalist when President Mahama was president. In his first term, I did not see the seriousness in fighting the menace. And his body language doesn't seem to show that it will be any different.

Azure emphasised that land degraded by galamsey can still be productive for agriculture and cautioned against portraying illegal mining as the only alternative, contrary to the President’s statement that it involves "deviant acts".

READ ALSO: 17 most beautiful towns and villages around the world

ADVERTISEMENT

He also criticised the government’s decision to disband a task force formed by Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, aimed at eliminating illegal mining in forest reserves and water bodies.

Why disband the IGP's task force instead of just asking them to verify permits when they visit a site? Which sites did the task force invade that turned out to be a legitimate mining concession?

Expressing his disappointment further, Azure admitted to feeling hopeless after listening to President Mahama on the matter:

President, so far, you have done well. Ghanaians are beginning to hope again in many sectors, but in the fight against galamsey, I feel more hopeless after listening to you tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his criticisms, Azure acknowledged the President’s competence in other areas:

He noted,

From his first term until now, President Mahama has always demonstrated a strong grasp of all the sectors. He's not the kind that can be easily fooled by a minister or an appointee