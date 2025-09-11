Otto Addo can't lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup – Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has firmly stated that Otto Addo is not the right man to lead the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even if Ghana secures qualification.

His remarks followed Ghana’s narrow victory over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium in the World Cup qualifiers—a result that came after an underwhelming performance against Chad in the preceding fixture.

Otto Addo, 48, was reappointed in March 2024 on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for an additional two years. However, his reign has faced intense scrutiny, particularly after Ghana’s disappointing campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team finished bottom of their group with only three points from six matches.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned Addo’s tactical ability and leadership credentials.

He asserted,

Even if Otto Addo qualifies us, he is not a good coach to lead us to the World Cup

Sports Minister Also Questions Otto Addo’s Performance

Kofi Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, has also voiced his dissatisfaction with Addo’s performance, stressing that the Black Stars’ inconsistency raises doubts about the team’s long-term prospects.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Adams expressed frustration with Ghana’s erratic displays in the qualifiers.

He said,

Very soon, AFCON is going to start in Morocco. Are we going to be part of it? No, we will watch on TV. We have not even qualified for the World Cup yet. We still need a win and at least a draw to be comfortable that nobody can overtake us

The minister further explained that he could not justify praising the coach under the current circumstances.

If I tell you I am impressed, then it means I do not know my job. I am not. There is a lot of room for improvement. Even when you meet the coach himself, he admits he got things wrong and takes responsibility. But the question is, for how long will you continue to take blame for wrong decisions?

Otto Addo’s Record Under Scrutiny