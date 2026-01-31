Advertisement

Police arrest man over alleged inciting remarks amid Bawku tensions

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 22:57 - 31 January 2026
The suspect, identified by police as Raphael Azare Kariyama
The Ghana Police Service has arrested Raphael Azare Kariyama for allegedly making inciting comments that could threaten peace in Bawku and surrounding communities. The suspect is in custody and expected to face court as authorities intensify efforts to curb violence and maintain security in the Upper East Region.
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man accused of making comments authorities say could inflame tensions and threaten public peace in Bawku and nearby communities, an area that has experienced recurring unrest in recent years.

The suspect, identified by police as Raphael Azare Kariyama, was picked up through what officials described as an intelligence-led operation targeting individuals suspected of spreading inflammatory or violent content.

In a statement issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on January 31, 2026, police said:

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect for making inciting comments that could jeopardize peace in Bawku and surrounding communities.
According to the CID, the operation forms part of broader efforts to monitor and curb the spread of content that incites violence or threatens public order and national security. Kariyama is currently in custody and is expected to be put before court.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and will be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices,” the statement added.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of long-standing tensions in Bawku, a municipality in the Upper East Region that has periodically witnessed violence linked to chieftaincy and ethnic disputes.

The area has, at various times, been placed under curfew and heightened security measures as authorities work to prevent clashes and protect lives and property.

Security authorities say comments, particularly those shared widely on social media, can quickly escalate tensions in already sensitive communities, prompting law enforcement to clamp down on inflammatory rhetoric.

The Police Service used the occasion to caution the public against spreading provocative content.

“The Ghana Police Service urges the general public to refrain from making, publishing, or sharing inciteful comments, as such acts undermine peace and security,” the CID’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, said in the release.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and further arrests may follow if others are found to be linked to the alleged remarks.

