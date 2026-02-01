Advertisement

Police offer GH₵50,000 reward for credible information on wanted Nkaseim robbery suspect

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:55 - 01 February 2026
Police declare Hoyeefi wanted in connection with the Nkaseim robbery.
The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH₵50,000 reward for any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of a suspect identified as Hoyeefi, who is wanted in connection with a robbery attack at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region.

In a statement issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on February 1, 2026, the police disclosed that investigations have identified Hoyeefi as the leader of a robbery gang responsible for a series of coordinated attacks carried out on 2nd December 2025.

According to the police, the attacks targeted several key locations, including the Nkaseim Police Station, Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company, Kobby Gold Buying Company, and areas around the Asutifi Rural Bank.

READ ALSO: Tears flow as Kennedy Agyapong supporter reacts to NPP primaries defeat

Background to the story of Nkaseim robbery

On December 2, 2025 the Ghana Police Service arrested five suspects in connection with a robbery attack at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region.

The suspects; Mutar Kofi, 35, Mahamadu Sagio alias Salifu, 45, Shaibu Issah Jallo alias Jibo, 28, Abdul Suleman, 40, and Bukari Sulley alias Tailor, 25, were arrested on separate dates in connection with the robbery.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department, made this known during a press conference.

READ ALSO: Determined physically challenged man crawls over 30 metres to vote in NPP primary

The suspects, together with other accomplices armed with weapons, blocked the Goaso-Tepa Road and simultaneously attacked the Nkaseim Police Station, Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company, Kobby Gold Buying Company, and the Asutifi Rural Bank at Nkaseim.

During the attack, the assailants made away with two AK47 service rifles.

"They also stole cash amounts from the bank, GHC14,000.00 from the cocoa buying company, and GH¢12,000.00 from the gold buying company," she said.

COP Donkor said during the robbery, the attackers shot and injured an employee of the Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company.

Hoyeefi who is the gang leader is currently on the run. The Police Service has therefore declared him wanted and is appealing to the general public to assist with information that could aid his arrest.

READ ALSO: “Don’t turn polls into in-depth research.”- Mussa Dankwah advises wannabe party researchers

Members of the public who have information on the suspect’s whereabouts are encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the Police through the emergency numbers 191, 18555, or 112.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and bringing all persons involved in the Nkaseim robbery attacks to justice.

