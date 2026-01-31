Tears flow as Kennedy Agyapong supporter reacts to NPP primaries defeat
A member of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential campaign team seen visibly emotional, as he struggles to contain his tears after the team’s defeat in the presidential primaries.
The supporter's reaction reflected the disappointment felt by many within team Ken after the outcome of the contested flagbearer race.
Addressing his supporters after his defeat in the party primaries, NPP presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong urged his supporters to stay calm and concentrate on the future of the party.
I’m a veteran politician, I’ve gone through several defeats so I have cushioned myself and expected the worse but the worst is not the end of life so keep faith and be happy with the outcome
He encouraged his supporters, particularly members of his campaign team, to remain hopeful, noting that the future remains uncertain.
We don’t know what is in store for us tomorrow. So, especially Team Ken, the good works that you’ve done, I want to show my appreciation, and at an appropriate time we
He also expressed gratitude to his campaign team for their commitment and effort throughout the race.
I want to take this opportunity to thank Team Ken for the wonderful work you’ve done. We all admit we worked hard, but God’s time is the best. He knows what is good for us. I know most of you are dejected; you have to keep your spirit up because once we have life, we have everything…I have taken it coolly because in politics you can win, you can lose.
The NPP flagbearer election, held on January 31, 2026, sees over 211,000 accredited delegates voting at polling centres across Ghana. The race featured prominent contenders including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.
Provisional results from several constituencies nationwide indicate Dr. Bawumia leading his contenders in key strongholds, placing him firmly ahead as counting continues across the country.
A member of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong's presidential campaign team seen visibly emotional, as he struggles to contain his tears after the team's defeat in the presidential primaries.
"I'm a veteran politician, I've gone through several defeats so I have cushioned myself and expected the worse but the worst is not the end of life so keep faith and be happy with the outcome"
-NPP presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong addressed his supporters after his defeat…
