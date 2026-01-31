Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun admits error in NPP primaries prophecy, steps back from public ministry

Ghanaian prophet and author Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun has publicly admitted that his widely circulated prophetic declaration concerning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries failed to materialise, issuing an unreserved apology and announcing a temporary withdrawal from public prophetic and pulpit ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a detailed statement released after the conclusion of the NPP primaries, Prophet Nelson-Eshun acknowledged that he wrongly prophesied that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

He conceded that the declaration, which he said was delivered with prophetic authority, did not come to pass.

He stated,

Advertisement

Advertisement

That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong. I am deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness

Prophetic Declaration and Public Influence

The prophecy gained significant national attention because it was not limited to sermons alone. Prophet Nelson-Eshun disclosed that he communicated the message through a book, videos, and multiple media interviews, giving the declaration both spiritual and political visibility.

According to him, the book was written to explain and substantiate the prophetic insight, outlining what he believed at the time to be divine revelation regarding Ghana’s political future and the NPP’s internal contest.

The publication, together with his media engagements, amplified public trust in the prophecy and influenced discussions among believers and political observers alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has now admitted that the weight of that public exposure made the error more consequential.

He noted,

Because I spoke publicly with prophetic authority, many people trusted my word, and some were affected emotionally, spiritually, and politically

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full Acceptance of Responsibility

In a rare and direct admission within Ghana’s prophetic landscape, Prophet Nelson-Eshun accepted full responsibility for the failed prophecy, stressing that he would not blame political actors, spiritual factors, or external influences.

He apologised especially to individuals who made personal or political decisions based on his declaration, acknowledging the disappointment and confusion it may have caused.

I take full responsibility for this prophetic word… I sincerely apologise to everyone who trusted my word and was hurt, disappointed, or negatively impacted in any way.

READ MORE: Unai Emery tipped as surprise choice for next Real Madrid manager

He further expressed regret if his actions had caused believers to question the voice of God or divine guidance, describing that outcome as deeply troubling to him as a minister.

Accountability Measures and Ministry Pause

Following the apology, Prophet Nelson-Eshun released an accountability statement, announcing deliberate steps to address the situation.

He revealed that he has chosen to take a short but intentional pause from making public prophetic declarations, particularly those related to national and political matters. In addition, he has stepped back temporarily from public teaching, preaching, and pulpit ministry.

He explained that the decision is voluntary and aimed at reflection, prayer, counsel, and strengthening accountability structures around how prophetic revelations are received, interpreted, and communicated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Importantly, he clarified that he is not abandoning his calling or ministry but rather entering a season of quiet pastoral responsibility, personal study, and spiritual realignment.

He said,

I remain committed to integrity, growth, and discernment

A Rare Moment of Public Reckoning

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commentators have described the development as a notable moment of accountability in Ghana’s prophetic space, where political prophecies often attract intense scrutiny but limited public retraction when they fail.

By openly admitting error, referencing the book and media platforms used to promote the prophecy, and stepping back from public ministry, Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun’s response has sparked renewed debate about prophetic responsibility, public influence, and accountability in faith leadership.