Villarreal boss slams Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey over match fitness

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:57 - 30 January 2026
Thomas Partey
Villarreal coach Marcelino criticizes Thomas Partey’s poor form since joining the club, while the Ghana midfielder eyes a strong return ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Villarreal coach Marcelino García Toral has voiced his disappointment over Thomas Partey’s struggles since joining the Spanish side.

Partey, the former Arsenal midfielder, was substituted early in the second half during Villarreal’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, reflecting ongoing concerns about his performances.

Villarreal managed just one point from eight group-stage games, finishing 35th out of 36 teams in the Champions League.

Marcelino remarked,

I think there's a world of difference between the Thomas we knew at Arsenal and this one. A world of difference.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian has made 21 appearances across all competitions since joining Villarreal as a free agent in August, following the expiration of his contract with Arsenal.

Marcelino had high expectations for Partey, describing him in September as “a great player with a lot of experience” capable of performing at the highest level. Yet, the coach feels those expectations have not been met.

Marcelino added,

It’s very difficult to play at this pace in today’s football. It’s been six months now, and that’s enough time for this player to show us what he can do—or what he is showing now.

The Bigger Picture

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey

Partey’s contract with Villarreal runs until June. Despite recent setbacks, Villarreal remain fourth in La LaLiga heading into Saturday’s clash with Osasuna.

Looking ahead, Partey is expected to regain form in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

As a free agent this summer, the midfielder may seek a move that allows him to impress and secure a spot on Ghana coach Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.

