Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Zverev in epic semifinal to reach Australian open final

Carlos Alcaraz battled through physical distress and relentless pressure to outlast Alexander Zverev in a gripping five-set semifinal on Friday, sealing his place in history as the youngest man of the Open era to reach the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

At just 22, the world No. 1 is now chasing another milestone, becoming the youngest male player to complete a career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz earned his maiden Australian Open final appearance the hard way, prevailing 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5 after an exhausting 5 hours and 27 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard had been just two points away from closing out the match in the third set, in a tournament where he had not dropped a single set across his first five rounds. Instead, the contest swung dramatically.

He fell behind early in the decisive fifth set after losing his opening service game and was unable to break back until Zverev stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4.

Next, Alcaraz will face either two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner or 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic, who is pursuing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title. The marathon semifinal significantly delayed the start of the night session.

After racing into a two-set lead, Alcaraz looked in imperious form, reminiscent of the level that delivered him last year’s US Open title and has seen him split the past eight majors evenly with Sinner.

However, momentum shifted in the ninth game of the third set when Alcaraz began limping and appeared troubled by an issue in his upper right leg.

Following a hold for 5-4, he took a medical timeout, with signs suggesting cramping as he repeatedly rubbed his inner thigh while receiving treatment.

Zverev visibly voiced his frustration to tournament officials over the three-minute medical break.

Despite restricted movement, Alcaraz continued to strike winners and edged ahead to 6-5 before receiving further treatment at the next changeover. When play resumed, the crowd rallied firmly behind him.

Zverev opened the following game with a double fault, and Alcaraz surged to 0-30 with a delicate lob followed by a blistering forehand down the line.

But Zverev responded emphatically, winning four straight points to force and then dominate the tiebreak.

The third seed, a 2025 Australian Open runner-up, remained composed despite Alcaraz’s physical struggles and the partisan crowd support favouring the Spaniard.

Zverev controlled much of the fourth set, though Alcaraz refused to fade, pushing him once again to a tiebreaker, which Zverev claimed. More than four hours had passed when the match entered a fifth set — the first five-set contest on centre court at the 2026 Australian Open.

Alcaraz was broken immediately but stayed within striking distance, creating five break-point opportunities before finally converting. The turning point came in the sixth game when he chased down a drop shot at full speed and slid into a stunning angled forehand winner, igniting the crowd.

He completed the comeback by breaking Zverev while he served for the match, then held confidently for 6-5. Alcaraz sealed victory moments later, converting his first match point as Zverev served to stay alive.