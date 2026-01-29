AFCON Chaos: CAF slaps Hakimi, Saibari and Moroccan FA with bans, heavy fines after fiery final

AFCON Chaos: CAF slams Hakimi, Saibari and Morocco FA with bans and heavy fines after fiery final

CAF hands down heavy sanctions after AFCON final chaos, banning Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari while fining the Morocco FA and supporters for unsporting conduct, VAR disruption and crowd misconduct.

Morocco star Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation have been hit with heavy sanctions after chaotic scenes marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Senegal.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed disciplinary measures against several Moroccan players and officials following incidents that occurred during the tense final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been handed a two-match suspension for unsporting behaviour.

One of those matches, however, has been suspended for a period of one year, meaning Hakimi will serve an immediate one-match ban unless he commits a further offence during the suspension period.

The sanction stems from an incident in which Hakimi was caught on camera taking a towel belonging to Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and throwing it into the stands. The situation escalated when Hakimi, alongside teammate Ismael Saibari, attempted to prevent the towel from being returned to the Senegal international.

Following a review of the footage, CAF’s disciplinary committee ruled that Hakimi’s actions constituted unsporting behaviour, warranting formal punishment.

Further sanctions were imposed on Ismael Saibari, who received a three-match suspension and a fine of $100,000 for unsporting conduct during the final.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was also heavily fined for multiple offences. CAF imposed a $200,000 fine on the federation for the inappropriate behaviour of stadium ball boys during the match.

An additional $100,000 fine was issued for the improper conduct of Moroccan players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the work of the Congolese referee, in violation of CAF’s principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity under Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

Moroccan supporters were not spared either, with a further $15,000 fine imposed after fans were found guilty of using laser pointers to distract Senegalese players. This brought the total financial penalty against Morocco to $315,000.

Confirming the decisions, CAF stated that Achraf Hakimi has been suspended for two official CAF matches, with one match suspended for one year, due to unsporting behaviour.

The governing body also confirmed the three-match suspension and $100,000 fine for Ismael Saibari, alongside the series of fines imposed on the FRMF for misconduct by players, officials, ball boys and supporters.

