Senegal coach Pape Thiaw banned, fined after AFCON 2025 final chaos in Morocco

CAF bans Senegal coach Pape Thiaw for five matches and fines him $100,000 after chaotic AFCON final scenes, as Senegal and Morocco face multiple sanctions.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has been handed a five-match suspension and fined $100,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Morocco earlier this month.

In a statement released on Thursday, CAF said Thiaw was found guilty of unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute during the final played in Rabat on January 18, a match Senegal eventually won 1-0 after extra time.

Television footage from the final showed Thiaw making gestures toward his players after Morocco was awarded a penalty deep into added time. The action was widely interpreted as an instruction for his team to leave the pitch, triggering a dramatic interruption to the match.

CAF also imposed two-match bans on Senegalese attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr for unsporting behaviour toward the referee. Both players currently ply their trade in the English Premier League.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was hit with a combined fine of $615,000 for multiple offences, including misconduct by players and technical staff, which CAF said violated disciplinary principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity.

On the Moroccan side, forward Ismael Saibari received a three-match suspension and a $100,000 fine for unsporting behaviour, while captain and defender Achraf Hakimi was banned for two matches. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined $200,000 over inappropriate conduct by stadium ball boys.

CAF also issued an additional $100,000 fine for the improper invasion of the VAR review area by Moroccan players and officials, which obstructed the Congolese match referee. A further $15,000 fine was imposed after Moroccan supporters were found guilty of using laser pointers to distract Senegalese players, bringing Morocco’s total fine to $315,000.

The final descended into controversy late in regulation time when a goal by Ismaila Sarr was disallowed for a foul on Hakimi, who was later named Africa’s Player of the Year. Moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty after Brahim Diaz was fouled, sparking intense protests from the Senegalese camp.

Broadcast images showed several Senegal players walking off the pitch following Thiaw’s gestures. However, Captain Sadio Mané remained on the field and eventually convinced his teammates to return so the match could continue.

After a lengthy delay, Diaz’s penalty was weakly struck and saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The game proceeded to extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal to secure Senegal’s second AFCON title.

During the stoppage, some supporters wearing Senegal colours threw objects onto the pitch, while others briefly invaded the field before police and security personnel restored order.

CAF clarified that all suspensions apply strictly to CAF competitions and will not affect preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Senegal and Morocco will therefore be eligible to compete in the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Senegal have been drawn in Group I alongside France, Norway, and the winner of an intercontinental playoff involving Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq. Morocco, who made history by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, will compete in Group C with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.