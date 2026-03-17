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CEO of YEA, Malik Basintale responds to Nana Aba Anamoah, over ‘2,000 coconuts job’ debate

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 21:36 - 17 March 2026
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The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has responded to questions raised by media personality Nana Aba Anamoah regarding his earlier claim of creating 2,000 jobs from coconut husks.

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In a detailed statement shared on Facebook on March 17, 2026, Basintale acknowledged Anamoah’s call for transparency and accountability but explained that his approach typically focuses on delivering results before providing updates to the public.

He said,

I accept your appeal for transparency and your effort to ensure that public officers are held to account.I usually don't "bore" the public with updates on the steps taken until the RESULTS is ready and that may be the reason you haven't seen an update on what we have done so far with regards to this.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah demands evidence on ‘2,000 Jobs’ claim by Malik Basintale: 'Where are they?'

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He cited previous initiatives under his leadership, including programmes such as skills training and labour exchange, which he said have collectively engaged about 86,000 beneficiaries nationwide within a year.

My RESULTS for models such as the CPA, CFA, CPA(Prisons), CMFR, Skills training, disability training, Arabic Instructors, Labor exchange etc were showcased and i can proudly show you an unprecedented 86,000 beneficiaries engaged in just 1- year from all districts in Ghana. As of today, we are once again about paying them their monthly allowances after all validations have been done to ensure we do not have Ghost names in the system.

Addressing the specific concerns about the coconut husk initiative, Basintale confirmed that the idea was first announced on September 30, 2025, as a means to create jobs while tackling environmental waste.

It is a fact that I published on my socials on 30th September about how we could create 2,000 jobs from coconut husks by converting them into charcoal and even many other products in future, he noted.

READ ALSO: New SIM registration to curb momo fraud, says Samuel Nartey George

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He disclosed that following the announcement, a public application portal was opened, attracting over 4,700 applicants interested in the programme.

Malik Basintale explained that the delay in visible outcomes was due to mandatory government processes, including procurement procedures, aimed at ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

Government business such as this comes with various processes and procedures in order not to be in breach of the law, he said.

According to him, significant progress has already been made, with over 1,000 production ovens, equipment, and materials prepared for the next phase of the project.

READ ALSO: Minority MPs urge government action as Ghanaian students abroad face deportation over scholarship arrears

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We have since ticked every step of the way now and I can boldly state that over 1,000 ovens are ready, he revealed.

He added that the initiative is moving into its second phase, which involves shortlisting applicants, providing free training, and equipping successful candidates with start-up kits to begin production.

These persons will not just be left on their own but will further be linked to the market to attract customers so they could stay in business, he assured.

READ ALSO: SIM registration: NCA audit finds no fingerprint matches in NIA database

Beyond the initial 2,000 jobs, Basintale indicated that the broader value chain of the project could benefit up to 5,000 people, from collection of coconut husks to production and distribution of charcoal.

Our main aim in this is to create jobs while ensuring that deforestation is reduced and our environment is sustained. I shall be back to show the results as I always do

He concluded by assuring the public that tangible results would be presented in due course.

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