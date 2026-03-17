SIM registration: NCA audit finds no fingerprint matches in NIA database

An NCA audit of 2021-2023 SIM registrations in Ghana found zero fingerprint matches with the NIA database. The findings highlight data discrepancies ahead of a nationwide SIM re-registration.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has revealed significant discrepancies in Ghana’s SIM card registration database, following an audit that showed no fingerprint matches when cross-checked with the national identity system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The findings, which cover SIM registration data between 2021 and 2023, form part of preparations for a planned nationwide SIM re-registration exercise aimed at improving data accuracy and strengthening security.

Director-General of the NCA, Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, disclosed the details during a stakeholder engagement on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

SIM re-registration

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In June 2025, we took a sample of about 2 million registrations and tested it against the NIA database. We found out that some SIM records could not be verified… As for the fingerprint, there was zero match,” he stated.

He attributed the anomaly partly to differences in biometric data capture methods between the SIM registration exercise and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

“Fundamentally, the NIA fingerprint was taken with contact, whereas what we did with the mobile registration was contactless,” he explained.

Beyond fingerprint mismatches, the NCA identified several other inconsistencies in the data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NCA

“Some registrations contained incorrect identity information. Some biometrics could not be confirmed. There were also data inconsistencies observed between systems,” he said.

The Authority noted that facial recognition produced relatively better results, although gaps remain.

“When it came to facial match, out of the 2.3 million registrations we attempted to validate, 81.1% matched… about 18.9% did not match. But there was no liveness check, so you still couldn’t tell if the person who presented the card was indeed him or her,” Mr Fianko added.

ALSO READ: World Bank MD pledges support for Ghana to enhance job creation efforts during first Africa visit

Advertisement

Advertisement

The revelations come despite nearly 40 million SIM cards having been registered nationwide, raising concerns about the credibility of subscriber data.