Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
SIM registration: NCA audit finds no fingerprint matches in NIA database
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has revealed significant discrepancies in Ghana’s SIM card registration database, following an audit that showed no fingerprint matches when cross-checked with the national identity system.
The findings, which cover SIM registration data between 2021 and 2023, form part of preparations for a planned nationwide SIM re-registration exercise aimed at improving data accuracy and strengthening security.
Director-General of the NCA, Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, disclosed the details during a stakeholder engagement on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
“In June 2025, we took a sample of about 2 million registrations and tested it against the NIA database. We found out that some SIM records could not be verified… As for the fingerprint, there was zero match,” he stated.
He attributed the anomaly partly to differences in biometric data capture methods between the SIM registration exercise and the National Identification Authority (NIA).
“Fundamentally, the NIA fingerprint was taken with contact, whereas what we did with the mobile registration was contactless,” he explained.
Beyond fingerprint mismatches, the NCA identified several other inconsistencies in the data.
“Some registrations contained incorrect identity information. Some biometrics could not be confirmed. There were also data inconsistencies observed between systems,” he said.
The Authority noted that facial recognition produced relatively better results, although gaps remain.
“When it came to facial match, out of the 2.3 million registrations we attempted to validate, 81.1% matched… about 18.9% did not match. But there was no liveness check, so you still couldn’t tell if the person who presented the card was indeed him or her,” Mr Fianko added.
ALSO READ: World Bank MD pledges support for Ghana to enhance job creation efforts during first Africa visit
The revelations come despite nearly 40 million SIM cards having been registered nationwide, raising concerns about the credibility of subscriber data.
According to the NCA, the upcoming re-registration exercise will address these challenges by strengthening verification processes and ensuring closer integration with the NIA database to enhance the integrity of SIM registration records.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom