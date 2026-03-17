Advertisement

SIM registration: NCA audit finds no fingerprint matches in NIA database

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:09 - 17 March 2026
Director-General of the NCA, Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko
An NCA audit of 2021-2023 SIM registrations in Ghana found zero fingerprint matches with the NIA database. The findings highlight data discrepancies ahead of a nationwide SIM re-registration.
Advertisement

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has revealed significant discrepancies in Ghana’s SIM card registration database, following an audit that showed no fingerprint matches when cross-checked with the national identity system.

Advertisement

The findings, which cover SIM registration data between 2021 and 2023, form part of preparations for a planned nationwide SIM re-registration exercise aimed at improving data accuracy and strengthening security.

Director-General of the NCA, Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, disclosed the details during a stakeholder engagement on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

ALSO READ: How Ghanaians can travel from Ghana to Kyrgyzstan: A step-by-step guide

SIM re-registration
SIM re-registration
Advertisement

“In June 2025, we took a sample of about 2 million registrations and tested it against the NIA database. We found out that some SIM records could not be verified… As for the fingerprint, there was zero match,” he stated.

He attributed the anomaly partly to differences in biometric data capture methods between the SIM registration exercise and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

“Fundamentally, the NIA fingerprint was taken with contact, whereas what we did with the mobile registration was contactless,” he explained.

Beyond fingerprint mismatches, the NCA identified several other inconsistencies in the data.

ALSO READ: Ghana and Kyrgyzstan agree on visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders

Advertisement
NCA

“Some registrations contained incorrect identity information. Some biometrics could not be confirmed. There were also data inconsistencies observed between systems,” he said.

The Authority noted that facial recognition produced relatively better results, although gaps remain.

“When it came to facial match, out of the 2.3 million registrations we attempted to validate, 81.1% matched… about 18.9% did not match. But there was no liveness check, so you still couldn’t tell if the person who presented the card was indeed him or her,” Mr Fianko added.

ALSO READ: World Bank MD pledges support for Ghana to enhance job creation efforts during first Africa visit

Advertisement

The revelations come despite nearly 40 million SIM cards having been registered nationwide, raising concerns about the credibility of subscriber data.

According to the NCA, the upcoming re-registration exercise will address these challenges by strengthening verification processes and ensuring closer integration with the NIA database to enhance the integrity of SIM registration records.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
New SIM registration to curb momo fraud, says Samuel Nartey George
News
17.03.2026
New SIM registration to curb momo fraud, says Samuel Nartey George
Medikal
Entertainment
17.03.2026
Medikal declares himself 2026 TGMA Artiste of the Year
Inside the Ahafo South Gold Mine: Africa’s largest gold mine located in Ghana
News
17.03.2026
Inside the Ahafo South Gold Mine: Africa’s largest gold mine located in Ghana
SIM registration: NCA audit finds no fingerprint matches in NIA database
News
17.03.2026
SIM registration: NCA audit finds no fingerprint matches in NIA database
Samia Suluhu Hassan
News
17.03.2026
10 countries currently led by women as presidents or prime ministers(2026)
SSNIT cautions contributors against naming ‘side-chicks or boyfriends’ as beneficiaries: 'Only blood relatives'
News
17.03.2026
SSNIT cautions contributors against naming ‘side-chicks or boyfriends’ as beneficiaries: 'Only blood relatives'