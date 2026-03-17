Inside the Ahafo South Gold Mine: Africa’s largest gold mine located in Ghana

Explore Ghana’s Ahafo South gold mine, Africa’s largest by production. Learn about its location, mining operations, output, economic impact, and expansion with Ahafo North.

Deep in Ghana’s Ahafo Region, about 290 kilometres northwest of Accra, lies one of the most significant gold operations in the world. The Ahafo South mine, owned and operated by Newmont Corporation, stands as Africa’s largest gold mine by annual production. For many Ghanaians, it remains largely out of sight, yet its impact on the national economy is profound.

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Overview of the Ahafo South Mine

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Commercial production at Ahafo South began in 2006, marking the start of large-scale operations in the area. Since then, the mine has produced over 10 million ounces of gold through both surface and underground mining, making it the largest gold-producing operation in Ghana.

At current market prices of roughly $3,000 per ounce, this represents immense economic value generated over nearly two decades. The mine is operated by Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, with the Government of Ghana holding a 10% stake.

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Location and Geological Significance

The Ahafo operations are located near the towns of Kenyasi and Ntotroso in the Ahafo Region. The site is approximately 107 kilometres northwest of Kumasi and about 40 kilometres south of Sunyani. Geologically, the mine sits within the Sefwi Volcanic Belt, one of West Africa’s richest gold-bearing zones.

Mining Operations and Extraction Process

Ahafo South consists of three orogenic gold deposits, formed deep within the earth during ancient mountain-building processes. Gold is found primarily in pyrite and also occurs naturally within quartz veins. The mine operates two main open pits, Subika and Awonsu. Subika also includes an underground operation, which reached commercial production in November 2018. Awonsu underwent a major expansion phase, known as a layback, completed in 2019. Once extracted, the ore is processed into doré, a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver, before being exported for refining into bullion for global markets.

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Production Strength and Continental Ranking

Ahafo South’s status as Africa’s largest gold mine is based on its annual output. In 2024, the mine produced approximately 664,000 ounces of gold, placing it ahead of other major operations across the continent. Production is expected to remain strong, although output is projected to decline to about 440,000 ounces in 2026 due to the depletion of reserves at the Subika open pit. This is being offset by new developments within the Ahafo mining district.

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Expansion Strategy: Ahafo North and Beyond

In late 2025, Newmont expanded its footprint with the launch of Ahafo North, a neighbouring operation that achieved commercial production in October 2025. Located about 30 kilometres from Ahafo South, Ahafo North includes multiple open pits and a standalone processing plant. It is expected to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over a 13-year mine life. Together, Ahafo South and Ahafo North are projected to form a major gold-producing complex, capable of delivering up to 850,000 ounces per year at full capacity. Long-term plans also aim to extend operations beyond 2050 through continued exploration and underground development.

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Employment and Community Development Impact

Beyond production, the Ahafo mines play a significant role in local development. The construction of Ahafo North alone created about 4,500 contracted jobs, with hundreds of permanent roles supporting ongoing operations. To ensure sustainable community development, Newmont Ghana has established dedicated foundations funded through $1 per ounce of gold sold and 1% of net profits. These funds support the construction of schools, healthcare facilities and essential infrastructure in surrounding communities.

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