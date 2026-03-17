Nana Aba Anamoah demands evidence on ‘2,000 Jobs’ claim by Malik Basintale: 'Where are they?'

Nana Aba Anamoah calls for clarity from YEA CEO Malik Basintale over his claim of creating 2,000 jobs, asking for details on beneficiaries, roles, and sustainability.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has publicly questioned claims by the CEO of Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale regarding the creation of 2,000 permanent jobs from coconut waste.

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In a pointed response to a post made by Basintale on September 30, 2025, Anamoah called for transparency and evidence to back the ambitious job creation announcement.

Malik Basintale had earlier stated that coconut husks, often discarded after consumptioncould be repurposed to generate employment while addressing environmental waste. “This afternoon I shall be creating 2,000 permanent jobs from it while saving the environment,” he wrote.

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However, months after the announcement, Anamoah is demanding accountability.

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She questioned,

We’ve gone beyond the ‘watch out’ stage. Kindly share the evidence of these 2,000 jobs you created. Where are they? Who has been employed and what roles do they occupy?

She further pressed for details on the beneficiaries of the initiative, including how they were selected and what structures have been put in place to sustain the jobs over the long term.

She added,

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Who are the beneficiaries, how were they selected and what structure is in place to sustain these jobs long term

The exchange has sparked conversations online about public accountability, especially when bold employment claims are made by public figures.

While Malik Basintale’s proposal highlighted a potential solution to urban waste challenges through coconut husk recycling, Nana Aba say such initiatives must be backed by clear implementation details and measurable outcomes. As of now, Malik Basintale has not publicly responded to the questions raised.