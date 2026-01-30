Anthony Joshua breaks silence in tears after tragic car crash kills 2 close team members

Anthony Joshua speaks publicly for the first time after a fatal car crash in Nigeria claimed the lives of two of his closest team members, calling them his “brothers.”

Anthony Joshua has broken weeks of public silence, speaking on camera for the first time since a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two close members of his team.

In an emotional video shared on his YouTube channel on Thursday, the former world heavyweight champion struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on the deaths of his long-time associates, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, whom he described as his “brothers”.

Joshua was travelling as a passenger in an SUV that crashed into a stationary truck on the busy Lagos–Ibadan highway in Nigeria on December 29. While the British boxer escaped with minor injuries, both Ayodele and Ghami were killed at the scene.

Joshua said in the video shared Thursday evening, looking directly into the camera,

I know what I have got to do. I’m going to do what is right by them, do what is right by their family, and it is about what is important

He explained that he fully understood what the two men had hoped to achieve for their families and stressed that his focus now “is to continue to help them achieve their goals”.

Ayodele served as Joshua’s personal trainer, while Ghami was his strength and conditioning coach. Both had been integral parts of his backroom team throughout his career.

Joshua offered little insight into his immediate boxing future but made it clear that he intends to keep moving forward, stating, “The mission must go on.”

He added,

It isn’t about legacy; it’s just about doing what is right, and I know I am going to do what is right by them

The fatal crash occurred just weeks after Joshua defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, a victory that kept him on track for a potential showdown with long-time rival Tyson Fury later this year.

Fury has since confirmed his return to the ring and is scheduled to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.

However, the highly anticipated all-British clash between Fury and Joshua remains uncertain, amid speculation that Joshua could consider retirement.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said the 36-year-old will be given as much time as necessary to grieve and recover from the loss.

Earlier this month, Joshua posted footage of himself back in the gym, working on pads with a trainer, describing the session as “mental strength therapy”.

In Thursday’s video, he also reflected on mortality and loss, saying, “One day my time will come, and I’m not scared either at all. It’s actually comforting knowing that I’ve got two brothers on the other side.