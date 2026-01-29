Champions League knockout phase play-off draw: 16 teams confirmed ahead of Friday’s draw
This stage involves the 16 teams that finished 9th to 24th in the league phase. The top eight clubs automatically advance to the round of 16, while the knockout phase play-offs determine the remaining eight spots in the round of 16.
Teams in the Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw
Seeded Teams:
Real Madrid (ESP)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Newcastle United (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Atalanta (ITA)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Unseeded Teams:
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Monaco (FRA)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Benfica (POR)
READ ALSO: AFCON Chaos: CAF slaps Hakimi, Saibari and Moroccan FA with bans, heavy fines after fiery final
How to Watch the Draw
The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA Champions League app.
Draw Mechanics
The knockout phase play-off fixtures are determined by the following principles:
Teams are paired based on their league phase positions to form seeded pairs (positions 9–16) and unseeded pairs (positions 17–24).
Each seeded pair is drawn against an unseeded pair:
Clubs 9 or 10 face clubs 23 or 24.
Clubs 11 or 12 face clubs 21 or 22.
Clubs 13 or 14 face clubs 19 or 20.
Clubs 15 or 16 face clubs 17 or 18.
Teams from the same national association or those that met in the league phase can face each other in the play-offs.
Schedule of Knockout Phase Play-Offs
First Legs: 17–18 February 2026
Second Legs: 24–25 February 2026
Seeded teams will, in principle, host the second leg. Match scheduling will account for stadium or city clashes as per UEFA guidelines.
The eight winners from the play-offs will join the top eight teams in the round of 16, with the draw scheduled for 27 February 2026.
Full Champions League Knockout Phase Calendar 2025/26
Knockout Phase Play-Offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026
Round of 16, Quarter-final, and Semi-final Draw: 27 February 2026
Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026
Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026
Final: 30 May 2026, Budapest
The knockout phase promises high drama as Europe’s elite clubs battle for a place in the Champions League round of 16.
-
-
Sports 22.09.2015Funniest red cards in football