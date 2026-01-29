Advertisement

CAF throws Morocco’s protest against Senegal in the bin after chaotic AFCON final scenes

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:18 - 29 January 2026
CAF throws Morocco’s protest against Senegal in the bin after explosive AFCON final chaos | Photo © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
CAF dismisses Morocco’s protest against Senegal over alleged AFCON final violations, ruling the complaint unfounded after chaotic scenes in Rabat.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed a formal protest filed by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) concerning alleged breaches of competition regulations by the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

In an official ruling, CAF’s Disciplinary Board rejected Morocco’s claims that Senegal violated Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations in the aftermath of the dramatic TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 decider.

The decision effectively brings to a close Morocco’s attempt to challenge events that unfolded during the tense closing stages of the final.

The protest stemmed from Senegal’s brief walk-off following a controversial late penalty decision in favour of Morocco.

The FRMF argued that the interruption disrupted the normal flow of the match and altered the conditions under which the spot kick was eventually taken and missed.

Moroccan officials maintained that the stoppage placed undue psychological pressure on forward Brahim Díaz and compromised the sporting integrity of the final.

As a result, the FRMF signalled its intention to escalate the matter to both CAF and FIFA, seeking a definitive ruling that could prevent similar incidents in future continental tournaments.

However, CAF’s Disciplinary Board found no sufficient grounds to uphold the protest, ruling that Senegal’s actions did not constitute a breach of the cited regulations.

The verdict confirms the result of the final and reinforces CAF’s position on maintaining regulatory consistency in high-stakes matches.

The ruling adds another layer to the fallout from one of the most turbulent AFCON finals in recent history, which was marked by multiple disciplinary sanctions, heated protests, and widespread debate over officiating and player conduct.

