Champions League Draw: Madrid clash with Benfica, Newcastle, and PSG discover play-off opponents

Everything you need to know about the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Draw

All 16 teams participating in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League knockout round play-offs now know their opponents as they vie for a spot in the round of 16.

On Wednesday, January 28, five of the six Premier League clubs in the tournament — Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester City — secured automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

Newcastle United earned a play-off spot following a resilient 1-1 draw away at European champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid, 15-time winners of the competition, also had to settle for a play-off berth after a 4-2 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon.

Other notable clubs missing out on automatic qualification include Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus, who will all compete in two-legged play-off ties scheduled for February 17-18 (first legs) and February 24-25 (second legs).

Teams finishing between ninth and 16th in the group stage are considered seeded, playing the second leg at home, while those ranked 17th to 24th are unseeded, with the second leg away.

The draw took place on Friday, January 30, in Nyon, Switzerland.

Newcastle United will face Qarabag away in the first leg.

Real Madrid travel to Benfica, revisiting their final league phase encounter.

Other key matchups include Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta, Olympiakos vs Bayer Leverkusen, Galatasaray vs Juventus, Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid, Monaco vs PSG, and Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan.

Premier League Teams: Potential Round of 16 Opponents

Arsenal could face Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Olympiakos, or Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester City may play Benfica, Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt, or Inter Milan.

Chelsea are set to meet Qarabag, Newcastle, Monaco, or PSG.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could face Galatasaray, Juventus, Club Brugge, or Atletico Madrid.