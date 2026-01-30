Advertisement

Champions League Draw: Madrid clash with Benfica, Newcastle, and PSG discover play-off opponents

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:50 - 30 January 2026
Everything you need to know about the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Draw
Advertisement

All 16 teams participating in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League knockout round play-offs now know their opponents as they vie for a spot in the round of 16.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, January 28, five of the six Premier League clubs in the tournament — Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester City — secured automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

Newcastle United earned a play-off spot following a resilient 1-1 draw away at European champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid, 15-time winners of the competition, also had to settle for a play-off berth after a 4-2 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon.

MUST READ: Villarreal boss slams Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey over match fitness

Other notable clubs missing out on automatic qualification include Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus, who will all compete in two-legged play-off ties scheduled for February 17-18 (first legs) and February 24-25 (second legs).

Advertisement

Teams finishing between ninth and 16th in the group stage are considered seeded, playing the second leg at home, while those ranked 17th to 24th are unseeded, with the second leg away.

The draw took place on Friday, January 30, in Nyon, Switzerland.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua breaks silence in tears after tragic car crash kills 2 close team members

  • Newcastle United will face Qarabag away in the first leg.

  • Real Madrid travel to Benfica, revisiting their final league phase encounter.

Advertisement

  • Other key matchups include Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta, Olympiakos vs Bayer Leverkusen, Galatasaray vs Juventus, Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid, Monaco vs PSG, and Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan.

Premier League Teams: Potential Round of 16 Opponents

  • Arsenal could face Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Olympiakos, or Bayer Leverkusen.

READ MORE: CAF throws Morocco’s protest against Senegal in the bin after chaotic AFCON final scenes

  • Manchester City may play Benfica, Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt, or Inter Milan.

Advertisement

  • Chelsea are set to meet Qarabag, Newcastle, Monaco, or PSG.

  • Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could face Galatasaray, Juventus, Club Brugge, or Atletico Madrid.

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals will take place on February 27, with the Champions League final scheduled for May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Europa League Play-Offs Draw: See who faces off in the knockout clashes
Sports
30.01.2026
Europa League Play-Offs Draw: See who faces off in the knockout clashes
Showboy reportedly arrested over allegations of blackmailing music executive Davido GH
Entertainment
30.01.2026
Showboy reportedly arrested over allegations of blackmailing music executive Davido GH
How Poor Menstrual Hygiene Increases Cancer Risk in Women: Everything You Should Know
Lifestyle
30.01.2026
How Poor Menstrual Hygiene Increases Cancer Risk in Women: Everything You Should Know
Champions League Draw: Madrid clash with Benfica, Newcastle, and PSG discover play-off opponents
Sports
30.01.2026
Champions League Draw: Madrid clash with Benfica, Newcastle, and PSG discover play-off opponents
Top 10 Strongest Passports in the World – 2026 Ranking
News
30.01.2026
Top 10 Strongest Passports in the World – 2026 Ranking
GMA Parade: President Mahama honours overall best Cadet
News
30.01.2026
GMA Parade: President Mahama honours overall best Cadet