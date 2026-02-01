AFCON final chaos: Senegal Football Federation to pay all fines imposed on players and staff

The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will pay all CAF fines imposed on players and staff following sanctions from the 2025 AFCON final, accepting responsibility after the controversial clash with Morocco.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has confirmed it will cover all fines imposed on its national team, players and staff following disciplinary sanctions handed down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Morocco.

Senegal’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco on January 18 was overshadowed by controversial scenes, including a brief walk-off protest by Senegal’s players after a late penalty was awarded, heated confrontations on and off the pitch, and crowd disturbances that saw spectators attempt to break onto the field.

In a statement released on January 31, 2026, the FSF confirmed it has officially accepted the CAF disciplinary decision and will not appeal the sanctions levied against the federation and individuals involved.

Under Article 91.4 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, the federation said it will assume full financial responsibility for all fines imposed on the FSF itself, its technical staff and its players. The sanctions stem from Decision No. DC23315 issued by CAF’s Disciplinary Board on January 28, 2026, which followed a review of misconduct during and after the AFCON final in Rabat.

CAF’s disciplinary action included hefty combined fines against Senegal for the conduct of supporters, who were judged to have brought the game into disrepute as well as for “unsporting conduct” by the national team’s players and technical staff.

Communiqué FSF : Réponse de la FSF suite à la décision rendue par le jury disciplinaire de la CAF pic.twitter.com/BdnyUvoX8T — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) January 31, 2026

The total fines amounted to roughly USD 615,000, levied in separate penalties for fan behaviour, team misconduct and multiple cautions during the game.

In addition to the financial penalties, Head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw was banned from five CAF matches and fined USD 100,000 for unsporting conduct after directing his team off the field. Also, Senegal internationals Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr received two-match suspensions each for unsporting behaviour towards match officials.

Similar sanctions were also imposed on Morocco, including fines and player suspensions, though their appeal against the result was rejected by CAF.

In its official communication, the federation emphasised respect for CAF’s regulations and reaffirmed its commitment to football integrity, even as it takes responsibility for the penalties.

“The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) hereby informs national and international public opinion that it has officially taken note of Decision DC23315 …” the statement read, noting that it assumes full financial responsibility for all fines imposed on the federation, technical staff and players.

