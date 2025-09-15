Why Ruben Amorim should be sacked before he sends Manchester United to relegation

Manchester United’s 2025/26 Premier League campaign has once again placed the club in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have endured a turbulent start, collecting just four points from their first four fixtures.

Sitting 14th in the league, United’s struggles echo the worrying patterns of last season, when their performances were compared to that of a mid-table Championship side.

The growing unease among fans and pundits raises critical questions about Amorim’s management, tactical approach, and the club’s long-term direction.

Current Performance Analysis

Manchester United’s early season results paint a bleak picture. With one win, one draw, and two defeats from their opening four games, they have registered only four points—their worst league start since the 1992/93 Premier League season.

The team’s only victory came against Burnley, a newly promoted side widely regarded as one of the weakest in the division. Meanwhile, fixtures against stronger mid-table clubs such as West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Brentford have highlighted United’s inability to compete consistently at the highest level.

Amorim’s Appointment and Expectations

When United confirmed Ruben Amorim’s arrival on November 1, 2024, optimism swept across Old Trafford. The official club statement declared:

Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements. He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club.

The board heralded Amorim as “one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football”, citing his success at Sporting CP, where he won the Primeira Liga twice, including the club’s first title in nearly two decades.

Statistical Performance Under Amorim

Since taking charge, Amorim’s numbers have been underwhelming:

Overall Record

47 matches in all competitions

16 wins, 14 draws, 17 defeats

Win rate: 36% overall

Premier League win rate: 26% (7 wins in 31 matches)

Goal Statistics

Premier League: 36 goals scored, 49 conceded (GD: -13)

All competitions: 73 goals scored, 72 conceded (GD: +1)

The marginally positive overall goal difference is largely inflated by Europa League results, masking serious domestic defensive weaknesses.

Transfer Activity and Investment

Amorim entered the 2025/26 season with heavy financial backing from the United hierarchy. The transfer window saw over €230 million spent, primarily to bolster the attack:

Matheus Cunha – €74.2m (Wolves)

Bryan Mbeumo – €75m (Brentford, with just two years left on contract)

Benjamin Sesko – €85m (RB Leipzig, signed after United missed out on Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal)

The combined €234.2m investment was aimed at solving United’s goal-scoring struggles. Yet, the impact of these acquisitions has been limited, with the attack still looking blunt and disconnected. Critics argue that Amorim’s tactical setup fails to maximise the strengths of these big-money signings.

Areas of Concern

United’s attack continues to lack creativity and fluidity, raising doubts about Amorim’s tactical adaptability in the Premier League.

Defensive Fragility

A -13 goal difference in league matches under Amorim highlights a structural problem in defence, with the backline frequently exposed by counter-attacks and poor organisation.

Consistency Issues

United’s relative success in Europe compared to domestic competition suggests a troubling inconsistency. This disparity points to issues with motivation, preparation, or the suitability of Amorim’s tactics against Premier League opposition.

Why Amorim Should Be Sacked

The time for patience is over. Manchester United’s ongoing decline under Ruben Amorim has gone beyond teething problems or transitional struggles—it is now systemic failure.

Abysmal Win Rate – A 26% win rate in the Premier League is unacceptable for a club of United’s stature. By comparison, managers sacked in the past (David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and Erik ten Hag) were dismissed with far better records.

Wasted Investment – Over €230 million has been poured into new signings without any clear improvement. The inability to integrate world-class talent is a damning indictment of Amorim’s tactical competence.

Lack of Identity – Unlike Pep Guardiola’s City, Slot’s Liverpool, or even Postecoglou’s Spurs, United under Amorim lack a clear style of play. Games often descend into chaos, with no structure in attack or discipline in defence.

History Repeating Itself – United fans have been here before. Promises of “long-term projects” have been used to justify mediocrity. But history shows that early warning signs often signal long-term decline if ignored.