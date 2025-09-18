Spain threatens to boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup over Israel’s participation

Spain threatens World Cup boycott over Israel participation.Spanish government officials have suggested the national team could withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Israel qualifies for the tournament.

The competition, scheduled for next summer in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will feature Spain as one of the leading contenders. However, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other senior officials have urged FIFA and UEFA to ban Israel from international football, citing its military actions in Gaza.

Sánchez argued that Israel should face the same treatment as Russia, which was expelled from FIFA and UEFA following its invasion of Ukraine.

A recent UN investigative commission reported there are “strong reasons” to conclude Israel committed acts of genocide in Gaza.

The conflict, which began after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has since led to more than 64,000 Palestinian deaths, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel has dismissed the UN findings as “false and distorted”.

Patxi López, spokesman for Spain’s Socialist Party in Congress, said the government may call for a boycott if Israel is not excluded from the World Cup.

Sports Minister Pilar Alegría reinforced the stance, insisting that “sport cannot remain isolated from violations of human rights.”

FIFA and UEFA have yet to comment on the matter.

Spain Back on Top of FIFA Rankings

In a separate development, Spain has returned to the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s world rankings for the first time in 11 years.

Under head coach Luis de la Fuente, La Roja reclaimed the top position after a flawless start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, including emphatic victories over Bulgaria and Turkey.

Spain now leads the rankings with 1,875.37 points.

