'I won’t spare even my mother or father' – Abrafour warns before Asantehemaa’s burial

A chief executioner at the Manhyia Palace has issued a strong caution ahead of the burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, scheduled for tonight, Thursday, September 18, 2025.

In line with Asante tradition, the revered Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom will be laid to rest with elaborate royal and cultural rites. As part of these rituals, palace executioners, locally referred to as Abrofour, are permitted to carry out ceremonial duties.

These may include ritual animal sacrifices and other symbolic acts believed to be spiritually significant before the interment of a royal.

Ahead of the night’s proceedings, one of the Abrofour warned the public against intruding or disregarding the sacred customs, stressing the dangers of ignoring tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared,

I can see you, but you can’t see me. If you see me and I don’t see you, you may lose consciousness. If you are bold, try it — let’s see. With my shell costume, no spirit can overcome me. If my mother comes, I will cut them; if my father comes, I will cut them. I don’t know you.

READ ALSO: What You Must Know Before Venturing into Real Estate in Ghana

Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the spread of Christianity, modern governance, and legal systems have curtailed the full display of such practices in recent times, statements like these highlight the enduring influence of Asante traditional rites and their continued cultural significance.

Authorities and traditional leaders have therefore advised residents and visitors in Kumasi to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement, particularly at night, to ensure the sanctity of the burial and to prevent unintended consequences.