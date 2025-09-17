'Kwame Nkrumah' gets 7-month jail term over death threats to Mahama, gov’t officials

David Kwodow Prah Afful, known on social media as Kwame Nkrumah II, has been sentenced to seven months in prison after pleading guilty to issuing death threats against President John Dramani Mahama, Members of Parliament, and other government officials.

Afful’s conviction was handed down by an Accra Circuit Court after he admitted to charges of threat of death and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace. In court, he expressed remorse and appealed to government officials for forgiveness over his actions.

Background to the Case

The incident stems from a viral TikTok livestream in which Afful, visibly agitated, made violent threats, stating that if he had access to a gun or cutlass, he would harm government leaders.

He went further to allege that he would target journalists and civil servants driving official vehicles with green number plates and even set marketplaces on fire while urging others to take similar actions.

The Ghana Police Service swiftly acted on the matter, arresting him at his hideout near the Kasoa Market around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

His arrest came after widespread public condemnation of the video, which was seen as a dangerous incitement to violence.

In a statement, the police emphasised that while Ghana upholds freedom of expression, such liberties cannot extend to threats of violence, actions that undermine national security, or comments that encourage public disorder.

The case serves as a reminder of the growing influence of social media platforms in Ghana and the consequences of misusing them.