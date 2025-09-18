Ghanaian Kofi Offeh and his group establishing an African kingdom in Scotland face eviction

The Scottish Borders Council has begun fresh legal proceedings to evict members of a self-styled “African tribe” from council-owned land near Jedburgh, after the group quickly relocated their camp just metres away following an earlier removal.

According to the BBC, the three individuals – Ghanaian Kofi Offeh, 36, who calls himself King Atehehe; Zimbabwean-born Jean Gasho, 42, known as Queen Nandi; and Texan Kaura Taylor, referred to as handmaiden Asnat – were evicted from private woodland on Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025. The removal was carried out by five sheriff officers supported by four police officers.

The group had previously ignored a court order to leave the site by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 15. Sheriff Peter Paterson issued the eviction order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after landowners David and Mary Palmer sought legal redress, citing trespass.

Officers arrived at 8 a.m., dismantling tents and moving possessions as shouts echoed from the woods. The operation lasted around 90 minutes.

Instead of leaving the area, however, the group re-established their encampment just across a wire fence, on land now confirmed to be under council ownership.

Scottish Borders Council Deputy Leader Scott Hamilton condemned the relocation as unlawful, noting that the trio had “rebuffed every opportunity to engage” with officials. “We can help them, but we won’t sit back and let them break the law,” he said.

Offeh, a former opera singer who arrived in Jedburgh in spring 2025, insists the movement seeks to reclaim land “stolen from our ancestors 400 years ago” and establish the so-called Kingdom of Kubala.

Speaking to BBC Scotland after the eviction, he maintained that he had “commanded” officers to move their belongings and insisted the “kingdom can never be destroyed.”

The group has gained significant online attention, with more than 100,000 followers across TikTok and Facebook, where they share videos of what they describe as a spiritual “pilgrimage”. Their activities have already sparked two prior evictions — from a hillside above Jedburgh in July and later from woodland near an industrial estate.

