Champions League: Newcastle vs Barcelona – Preview, H2H, Lineups & Prediction

Newcastle United return to the UEFA Champions League with a blockbuster clash against Spanish giants Barcelona in the new League Phase format. After a tough campaign last season where they were eliminated from a “group of death” featuring PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan, the Magpies once again face a challenging set of fixtures, including ties against Barcelona, Benfica, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, and PSG.

Eddie Howe’s side enter this contest with just one win from their last eight European matches (D3 L4). However, St James’ Park has been a fortress in Europe, with Newcastle losing only three of their last 31 home games (W21 D7). Their record against Spanish opposition is also encouraging, with four wins from six encounters on home soil in UEFA competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive in England brimming with confidence after reclaiming the La Liga crown in 2024/25 under new head coach Hansi Flick. The Blaugrana have started their title defence strongly, earning 10 points from their first four league games, including a commanding 6-0 demolition of Valencia. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez all scored twice in that victory — Barca’s biggest competitive win since 2016.

The Catalans currently sit second in La Liga behind rivals Real Madrid and are desperate to end their 11-year wait for Champions League glory. Last season, they reached the semi-finals before a dramatic 7-6 aggregate defeat to Inter Milan. Now in their 30th Champions League campaign, a record shared with Real Madrid, Barcelona will be looking to build on last season’s League Phase success, where they finished second, scoring a competition-high 28 goals.

Team News

Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon is available after serving a domestic suspension and could start on the left wing ahead of Harvey Barnes.

Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy are competing for a spot on the right flank.

Eddie Howe may stick with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn in central defence, though Sven Botman or Malick Thiaw could come in.

Lewis Hall continues to challenge Tino Livramento for a place at left-back.

Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is sidelined with a groin injury, joining Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), and Alejandro Balde (hamstring) on the injury list.

Frenkie de Jong (muscle) has been included in the travelling squad but faces a late fitness test.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches - 4

Barcelona Wins - 3

Newcastle Wins - 1

Draws - 0

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Barcelona possible XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Fermin, Rashford, Lewandowski

Prediction

Newcastle’s home form in Europe makes them a difficult opponent, but Barcelona’s attacking quality and experience on the big stage could prove decisive. Expect a thrilling encounter with goals at both ends.