World Cup Qualifiers: CAR vs Ghana – Match Preview, Key Stats, Line-ups & Prediction

The Black Stars of Ghana are on the brink of yet another historic achievement as they aim to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time. Otto Addo’s men face the Central African Republic (CAR) in Morocco in a decisive 2026 World Cup qualifying clash that could see them book their ticket to the global showpiece.

Currently sitting at the top of Group I with 19 points, Ghana holds a three-point advantage over second-placed Madagascar. A victory against CAR could all but confirm their automatic qualification, depending on other results in the group.

Match Preview

A win on Wednesday would move Ghana a step closer to confirming their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the Black Stars’ fate may partially depend on results elsewhere—particularly the outcome of Comoros vs Madagascar—a strong performance against CAR would consolidate their impressive qualifying campaign.

Under the guidance of Otto Addo, the Black Stars have been dominant, winning six of their eight qualifiers. Their only blemishes came in a 1-0 loss to Comoros and a 1-1 draw with Chad earlier in the campaign. Since then, Ghana have bounced back in style, edging Mali 1-0 in Accra and extending their goal tally to 17, the highest in the group. Defensively, they’ve remained solid, conceding just six goals, highlighting their tactical discipline and resilience.

The year 2024 has been largely positive for Ghana, with four wins, one draw, and one defeat from six games. Confidence is high in the camp, and with their opponents already out of contention, Addo’s side will be eager to cap off their qualifying run with an emphatic victory.

For the Central African Republic, pride is all that’s left to play for. Eloge Enza Yamissi’s men have endured a disappointing campaign, suffering five defeats in their last six matches and failing to score in their previous five outings. Back-to-back 2-0 losses to Madagascar and Comoros have left them fifth in the standings, with just five points from eight games.

Their only win came in June 2024—a narrow 1-0 triumph over Chad. However, defensive frailties have haunted them throughout the qualifiers, conceding 17 goals, the second-highest in the group. Facing an in-form Ghana side, Les Fauves will need a near-perfect display to avoid ending their campaign on another sour note.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches - 3

Ghana Wins - 2

Draws - 1

CAR wins - 0

Ghana remain unbeaten in their meetings with the Central African Republic, and history favours the Black Stars heading into this fixture.

Probable Line-ups

Central African Republic (CAR): Abimala; F. Yangoa, Gambor, Miambaye, Basse-Zokana; Beyissa, Oualengbe, Gusset, Yawanendji; Djimet, Mafouta

Ghana: Asare; Seidu, Djiku, Salisu; Yirenkyi, Sibo, Partey, Mensah; Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus

Prediction

With Ghana in fine form and boasting superior quality and motivation, the Black Stars are strong favourites to claim victory. The Central African Republic’s poor scoring record and defensive lapses are unlikely to withstand Ghana’s attacking power led by Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo.