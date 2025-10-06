GH Ballers Abroad: Kudus, Semenyo & others shine before final World Cup qualifiers

Ghanaian footballers across Europe delivered standout performances over the weekend as they geared up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. From the Premier League to La Liga, several Black Stars players showcased their quality, determination, and form at a crucial moment in the qualification campaign.

With Ghana needing just four points from their final two games to book a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, these performances serve as a timely boost for the national team.

Mohammed Kudus – Spurs’ New Spark

Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net for the first time this season, helping Tottenham Hotspur secure a 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

The Ghanaian playmaker’s second-half strike sealed the win and ended Leeds’ remarkable 23-game unbeaten home run at Elland Road. The match, played on October 4, 2025, was a thrilling contest of skill and resilience.

Leeds nearly took the lead early on when Joe Rodon’s header struck the post, but Spurs opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Kudus provided an assist for Mathys Tel’s goal.

Leeds equalised through Noah Okafor, but Kudus restored Tottenham’s lead in the 57th minute with a brilliant solo effort—beating Gabriel Gudmundsson before firing past Karl Darlow into the bottom-right corner.

The goal marked a special moment for Kudus, who celebrated with his signature “chair celebration”, symbolising confidence and calmness.

Antoine Semenyo – The Game Changer

In the Premier League, Antoine Semenyo produced a masterful performance, scoring twice as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1, moving up to second in the table.

After Ryan Sessegnon gave Fulham the lead, Semenyo’s relentless energy inspired a comeback. He levelled the score with a composed finish through Bernd Leno’s legs after a dazzling solo run. Moments later, Justin Kluivert added a stunning long-range strike to seal the win.

Semenyo’s brace once again underlined his growing importance for both club and country.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – Leicester’s Rising Star

In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continues to impress for Leicester City, scoring a spectacular goal in their 3-1 win over Swansea City. His consistent form has earned him a deserved recall to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Inaki Williams – A La Liga Threat

Over in Spain, Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 victory over Mallorca. His attacking prowess remains key to Bilbao’s success, although reports suggest he may miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury, as confirmed by his head coach.

The Bigger Picture

With these performances, Ghanaian players are peaking at the perfect time. Their individual brilliance across Europe bodes well for the Black Stars, who will rely on their experience and form as they push to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

