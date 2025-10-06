Kofi Adams urges Ghanaians to support Black Stars in World Cup push

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged Ghanaians to throw their full support behind the Black Stars as they push to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency expressed confidence in the team’s determination and resilience ahead of matchdays 9 and 10 of the ongoing qualifiers.

He said,

Our Black Stars have shown incredible determination and skill throughout this campaign

I am optimistic about their ability to secure qualification and bring glory to Ghana. With your support through prayers, cheers, and positive thoughts, we can lift their spirits and motivate them to succeed.

Mr Adams further called for unity and national solidarity, emphasising that collective support is key to success.

He affirmed,

Our journey to the tournament is within reach

With faith, collective effort, and the relentless spirit of our Black Stars, I believe they will rise to the occasion and bring honour to Ghana.

"Go Black Stars! Ghana is behind you all the way," he assured the national team.

The Bigger Picture

Ghana currently sit in a commanding position at the top of Group I with 19 points, three points ahead of second-placed Madagascar, giving them a clear advantage heading into the final two qualifying matches.

The Black Stars need at least four points from their remaining games to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Against the Central African Republic, Ghana will be looking for a win or at least a draw to maintain their lead. Should the team draw in that match, they will then need a victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final fixture to seal qualification.