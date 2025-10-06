Thomas Asante replaces Inaki Williams for CAR & Comoros clashes

Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has been called up to replace injured striker Inaki Williams for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros.

The 26-year-old attacker earned his spot after a stellar start to the English Championship season, where he has scored five goals and provided three assists in nine league appearances. Thomas-Asante was particularly impressive over the weekend, netting a brace for Coventry City.

His inclusion comes as Iñaki Williams, 31, suffered an injury during Athletic Bilbao’s La Liga clash against Mallorca on Saturday, which has ruled him out of the crucial qualifiers. Williams had initially been named in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad for the fixtures.

Black Stars Open Camp in Morocco

The Black Stars have begun preparations in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of their encounter with the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Several key players, including Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew, Thomas-Asante, Antoine Semenyo, and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, have already reported to camp. The team is expected to hold its first training session today before heading to the match venue tomorrow.

What Lies Ahead for Ghana

Following the fixture against CAR, Ghana will return home to face Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

