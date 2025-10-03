2026 World Cup: We have to qualify at all costs - Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has reiterated Ghana’s determination to book a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making it clear that failure is not an option.

Ghana resume their qualification campaign this month with two crucial fixtures against the Central African Republic on October 8 in Morocco, followed by a home clash with Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12.

The four-time African champions need just four points from these games to secure their ticket to the global showpiece in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder admitted the pain of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations still lingers, but the focus has now shifted firmly to World Cup qualification.

Kudus said,

Obviously, AFCON is also one of the major tournaments that the country loves and wants to participate in. Not qualifying was a big disappointment, but I think the full focus now is on the World Cup qualifiers

For the 25-year-old star, donning the national jersey remains a matter of immense pride.

He added,

I think you represent your country like a one-time thing. That’s the one with the biggest emotion and feeling for me. It means a lot wearing that jersey with a lot of pride.

Kudus left no doubt about the team’s mission:“We have to qualify at all costs. I think we are on the right path now.”

The midfielder also reflected on Ghana’s historic run at the 2010 World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the quarterfinals, expressing his belief that this current squad has the potential to surpass that achievement.

In 2010, we went all the way to the quarterfinals. And I believe this squad can do even more than that. But first we have to qualify, and then we can focus on the tournament itself.

