KNUST SHS student finally speaks out after fondling scandal with Assistant Headmaster

The female student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School, captured in a viral video with an assistant headmaster in a compromising situation, has spoken publicly about her age.

In an interview with Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, she clarified that she is 19 years old, dismissing widespread claims that she is 13.

She said,

Just tell them I am 19 years old; I was born on July 21, 2006. I’m not 13 years old

The controversy erupted after the Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday removed Assistant Headmaster (Academic) Charles Akwasi Aidoo from his position following the circulation of the video showing him fondling the female student.

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, in a press release, stated that the student involved is 13 years old and has called for the arrest of Mr Aidoo.

GES has since barred the assistant headmaster from accessing the school while investigations are ongoing. In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi, the Service stressed that it views the matter with “utmost seriousness” and acted decisively to protect students and safeguard the integrity of the teaching profession.

The statement read:

Management views this matter with utmost seriousness. In line with our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession and ensuring the safety and welfare of students under our care, Mr Aidoo has already been removed from office and prohibited from going to the school while thorough investigations are being carried out.

GES further assured the public, stakeholders, parents, and students that due process will be followed and disciplinary actions, if warranted, will align with its code of conduct.

The Service also reiterated its commitment to professionalism, discipline, and child protection across all schools, stressing that it “strongly condemns any acts that compromise the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of students.”

The swift response underscores GES’s standard precautionary measures in cases involving alleged sexual misconduct or threats to learners’ safety.